Terrorism: DHQ declares Bello Turji, Ado Allero, 17 others wanted

Defence headquarters yesterday released a list of 19 most wanted terrorist kingpins and commanders under the manhunt of troops and security agencies, including notorious bandit leaders, Bello Turji and Ado Aliero, who had been terrorising states in the North West, especially Zamfara and Katsina.

DHQ also announced the offer of N5million reward for information that could lead to the whereabout and arrest of each of the terrorist commanders.

Kanu absent as court adjourns trial indefinitely

The Federal Government, on Monday, alleged that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has refused to present himself before the Federal High Court in Abuja for his planned re-arraignment.

Kanu, who is currently in custody of the Department of State Service, DSS, is facing an amended 7-count terrorism charge.

MEDIA: Owners, journalists, stakeholders agree on code of conduct, co-regulation, Ombudsman

Critical stakeholders in the media industry, yesterday, agreed on a 41-point code of ethics for Nigerian journalists. They also adopted co-regulation instead of a self-regulation mechanism.

Both measures are part of “an attempt to jumpstart a fresh attempt to put in place rules to guide professional conduct and a regulatory council to support the efforts to hold journalists accountable to their publics and deepen public trust in their work.”

