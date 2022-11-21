PDP crisis: We’re still open to reconciliation, say G5 govs, others; 2023: Governors to blame for violence — IGP are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, November 21, 2022.

PDP crisis: We’re still open to reconciliation, say G5 govs, others

Five governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, some aggrieved party leaders and presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday agreed on the need for reconciliation to thrash out issues that have promoted the crisis within the party.

The agreed governors and leaders of the partry also announced the formation of what they described as Integrity Group.

2023: I won’t step down for anybody – Kwankwaso

PRESIDENTIAL Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Sunday, asked those expecting him to step down for another flag bearer to perish the thought because “for us in the NNPP and Kwankwansiya, our party is on the right track to clinch the leadership of the country.”

Speaking at a forum with the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, and senior journalists in Lagos, Kwankwaso, who disclosed why he left the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC; and why the alliance talks between the NNPP and Labour Party, LP, collapsed, gave two major reasons he won’t step down.

2023: It’s S-East turn to produce next President —Ohanaeze

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, threw its support behind the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, saying, it is the turn of the southeast to produce the next Nigerian President.

Ohanaeze said that going by the principles of rotation and zoning of power in Nigeria which has been in existence since 1999, it is the turn of the South East of Nigeria to produce the president in 2023.

