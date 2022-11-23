PDP CRISIS: IBB, GEJ, others move to reconcile Atiku, Wike, others; 20 million out-of-school children another Boko Haram waiting – Obasanjo are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, November 23, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

PDP CRISIS: IBB, GEJ, others move to reconcile Atiku, Wike

FOLLOWING the frosty relationship between the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Nyesom Wike-led Integrity Group, a last-minute push by former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, retd; former President Goodluck Jonathan and prominent party leaders to resolve the crisis is ongoing and is expected to yield positive results, Vanguard has gathered.

Atiku and the Rivers State governor have been at daggers drawn over demand for the resignation of PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

20 million out-of-school children another Boko Haram waiting – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Tuesday declared that the issue of 20 million-out-of-school children in Nigeria might culminate into another monster of Boko Haram insurgency if the students were not sought and put back to school.

He said that the number constituted 10 percent of the country’s population which should not be ignored.

Nnamdi Kanu sues Malami, demands N20bn

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has slammed another N20 billion suit against the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Kanu, through his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, stated that the AGF defamed the IPOB leader when he claimed that the latter jumped bail, and had asked for N20bn for damages.

