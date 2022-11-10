Outrage trails attack on Atiku’s campaign convoy in Borno; We’ll not compromise BVAS data in 2023 – INEC are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, November 10, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Outrage trails attack on Atiku’s campaign convoy in Borno

Outrage was the word, yesterday, as scores of supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, were injured when hoodlums, attacked their convoy in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Vanguard gathered that Atiku’s convoy was attacked just as he left the Palace of the Shehu of Borno to Ramat Square, venue of the presidential rally.

We’ll not compromise BVAS data in 2023 – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has assured Nigerians that data on the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BIVAS) will be secured and not compromised.

The INEC Deputy Director of ICT, Lawrence Bayode, made this assurance in an intervie on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

Oil theft: Why NNPC engaged private security contractors — Kyari, NNPCL boss

The Group Chief Executive Office of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari, yesterday justified the engagement of private security contractors to protect oil and gas pipelines and installations, especially in the Niger Delta, saying their efforts were yielding positive results.

Kyari, who stated this in his keynote address at a legislative transparency and accountability summit, themed “Enhancing Transparency and Accountability in the Oil and Gas Sector”, organized by the House of Representatives Anti-Corruption Committee, said the country could not have continued to lose over 200,000 barrels of oil through theft on daily basis.

