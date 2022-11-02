How I will fight insecurity, boost economy — Tinubu; We’ll prosecute perpetrators of electoral violence — Malami are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, November 2, 2022.

How I will fight insecurity, boost economy — Tinubu

All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, counterpart, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, yesterday, outlined how they would change the fortunes of the country, if elected president, next year.

Specifically, Tinubu, who promised a continuous open door for collaboration, restated his plan to hit a double figure Gross Domestic Product, GDP, tackle insecurity, revive industries, rebuild Nigeria, promote agriculture, and stabilise power, among others.

We’ll prosecute perpetrators of electoral violence — Malami

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, said yesterday the Federal Government has initiated a process that would ensure speedy prosecution of those involved in electoral violence

Malami, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2022 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, lamented that voters, media practitioners and members of civil society organizations, were usually victims of election-related violence.

Police quiz 8 domestic staff over death of Davido’s son

As the police in Lagos State, yesterday, revealed that eight domestic staff of David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name as Davido, have been taken for questioning over the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, Nigerians have been condoling the musician and his family.

Ifeanyi reportedly died Monday night, after he drowned in a swimming pool in Davido’s Banana Island residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

