Contempt: Court sentences IGP to 3 months in prison; Adeleke, Oyetola clash over sacked workers, Executive Orders are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, November 30, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Contempt: Court sentences IGP to 3 months in prison

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday sentenced the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to three months in prison for disobeying a court order.

But the Police in a swift reaction, said in a statement yesterday that the IGP would never disregard court ruling or rule of law, insisting they were not aware of a court order reinstating any dismissed police officer.

Adeleke, Oyetola clash over sacked workers, Executive Orders

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and his predecessor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, clashed over the number of workers employed in the twilight of the government of the latter.

They also disagreed on issuance of Executive Orders and sacking of monarchs.

Alleged partisanship: FCT police disrupt anti-CJN protest

A protest against the Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola was on Tuesday dispersed by a detachment of anti-riot policemen of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the Nigeria Police.

The protesters under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Societies of Nigeria CCSN had begun their protest from the Unity Fountain and were heading towards the Supreme Court before they were stopped around the Federal Ministry of Justice by policemen led by a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Altine Hyelhira Daniel.

RELATED NEWS