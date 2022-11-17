Bill for restructuring, resource control ready — Atiku; Igbo elders tackle Soludo over comments on Peter Obi are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, November 17, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Bill for restructuring, resource control ready — Atiku

FORMER Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, disclosed that a draft amendment bill for the restructuring of Nigeria was ready and would be introduced to lawmakers on the first day of sitting of the 10th Assembly, next year, as an Executive Bill.

Alhaji Abubakar also said that whereas he would not release the document now, Nigerians should be rest assured that issues of resource control, which continued to be a major talking-point in the restructuring sphere, as well as devolution of power and state police were on the card.

Igbo elders tackle Soludo over comments on Peter Obi

Sequel to sustained hostile verbal attacks from Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, on the presidential ambition of the Labour Party standard-bearer, Mr. Peter Obi, top Igbo Elders yesterday, took Soludo to the cleaners, urging him to shut up and stop embarrassing himself and Ndigbo through his utterances.

Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Prof ABC Nwosu, Achike Udenwa, Chekwas Okorie, and Prof Fabian Osuji, yesterday, expressed shock at the level Soludo would stoop in expressing his hostility towards Peter Obi who has never done any thing to provoke him.

Guardian tortures 11-yr-old maid to death in Jos

A microbiologist with one of the research institutes in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, who killed her 11-year-old maid, said she assaulted the girl because she was masturbating.

It was gathered that the Kebbi State-born deceased, identified as Margaret Joshua, reportedly fled from insecurity in her community before some supposed helper took her to serve in a family home in Jos.

