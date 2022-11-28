Bad debts weigh down banks as loan losses rise 25%; We’ve identified 100 high-risk financiers of Boko Haram — FG are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, November 28, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Bad debts weigh down banks as loan losses rise 25%

THE volume of bad debt recovered by banks fell by 18 per cent, year-on-year, YoY, to N28.68 billion in nine months ended September 30th, reflecting the severe impact of the hostile environment on businesses across the country.

Also as a result of the challenging economic situation, more debtors defaulted on loan repayments during the period, leading to a 32 per cent, YoY increase in loan losses (bad loans) to N165.46 billion recorded by banks from N125.68 billion in the corresponding period of 2021.

We’ve identified 100 high-risk financiers of Boko Haram — FG

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said weekend the federal government has identified 100 high-risk financiers of Boko Haram.

The minister, who disclosed this in a statement by his aide, Abdulmalik Suleiman, yesterday, said: “The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, has played a significant role, in supporting all our intelligence, security, and military services.

