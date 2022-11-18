133 million Nigerians poor – NBS; 2023: Governors to blame for violence — IGP are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, November 18, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

133 million Nigerians poor – NBS

THE National Bureau of Statistics, NBS yesterday said that 133 million (63 per cent) Nigerians are suffering from multidimensional poverty, with children constituting more than half of poor people in the country.

This means that two (2) out of every three (3) Nigerians are poor and experience just over one-quarter of all possible deprivations in terms of health, education, living standards, and work and shocks.

2023: Governors to blame for violence — IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has said some state governors manifest traits of political intolerance which contributes to violence in the country’s electoral process.

Speaking yesterday at a meeting with political parties and other stakeholders in preparation for the 2023 general elections at Force headquarters, the IGP said: “We have been receiving reports of some state governors who encourage political thugs and sub-national security outfits under their control to disrupt seamless and statutorily guaranteed campaign activities of parties or candidates with whom they hold opposing political views.

2023: US govt threatens visa ban on election riggers, backs adoption of BVAS

The United States government has threatened to sanction anyone who interferes with the democratic process or instigates violence in the 2023 general elections.

The US also said it would not shy away from applying sanctions, including visa restrictions, on those found culpable of election rigging.

RELATED NEWS