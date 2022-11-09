Emokiniovo Dafe-Akpedeye is a Nigerian legal practitioner who, prior to obtaining her law degree from the prestigious Oxford University, studied Economics and Management at the University of Bristol and graduated with a first-class.

Emokiniovo became a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), UK in 2020 as one of the youngest Fellows in Nigeria and she is a member of the UK Chartered Institute of Trademark Attorneys. She is a qualified solicitor in England and Wales, and an alumna of the University of Southern California.

Emokiniovo cut her legal teeth at top law firm, Olaniwun Ajayi LP, then joined Compos Mentis Legal Practitioners where she has risen to become the Managing Partner.

How do you feel taking over the reins of leadership at Compos Mentis Legal Practitioners after the passing of your father?

It has been an exhilarating journey. Being a lawyer and entrepreneur in Nigeria is not a walk in the park but my father always said, “enjoy the process” and this is the mantra I live by every day. As a leader, I have to decide our strategic outlook, coordinate legal and non-legal staff in Warri, Abuja and Lagos while engaging with them and their different personalities. My approach is collaborative and I encourage staff to air their opinions because I believe this makes us critically analyse various viewpoints and ultimately, reach the best decision.

How do you coordinate across the locations?

We work seamlessly and follow the firm’s set processes in carrying out our work. Although I really miss having the founder and my father – Dafe Akpedeye SAN, OFR – at the firm, the staff have been very dedicated; and have continued to deliver.. Our founder established a solid foundation and set a gold standard for legal service delivery in Nigeria. We are now actively building on that foundation.

How easy has it been to fill your father’s shoes?

Some comments were made about my father’s shoes being too big for me. There is always the lingering issue of sexism and people doubting women, especially women in dispute resolution practice. My attitude is to ignore the comments, prepare myself for each case that I handle and be the very best in all ramifications. Interestingly, I have had many naysayers come up to me after a court hearing to commend my style and approach. I believe women should never allow themselves to be put down by others, we should speak our minds, be hardworking and diligent and this rigorous process will always pay off.

How did COVID-19 impact your firm?

Navigating business in the COVID-19 pandemic has been interesting. The most challenging task was keeping in touch with clients and potential clients. Eventually, we started with strategic virtual meetings, held monthly webinar series on nutty legal issues such as Dispute resolution clauses and Intellectual Property related matters and this allowed us to engage with our clients and the wider marketplace on a national and even global level.

Furthermore, we created and implemented a ‘Catch Them Young’ program in which Compos Mentis LP sponsors and directly supervises moot competitions for law faculties in Nigerian universities. This program has been successfully deployed in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Afe Babalola University, University of Maiduguri, Osun State University with very positive feedback from the students, their lecturers and the universities’ leaderships.

Consequently, we have been approached to sponsor the national moot competition for all law faculties across Nigeria in November 2022.

What are the key features required for leadership and what is the probability of attaining the affirmative action of 35 percent or more women for diversity and inclusiveness in leadership positions?

Well, every leader may have his or her own style but I think a leader must have a vision, which is properly articulated to everyone in the organisation. For me, open communication is also key in being an effective leader because it is important for staff to feel heard and cared for within their company. Leaders must be able to discipline as well as reward.

Female leaders are no different and each has her own style. In my opinion, it is detrimental to the growth and progress of an organisation, a nation and the world at large, when competent women are not given opportunities to attain leadership positions for no reason other than the fact that they are female. While the affirmative action is a way to correct to existing imbalance, a radical mindset change is required for its full implementation.

In your legal practice, what are your most passionate about?

Something that I am really proud of at Compos Mentis LP is our dedication to providing pro bono legal services to indigenes who have been awaiting trial for years. Recently, we secured the release of a young man in Warri who was wrongfully incarcerated for four years without trial. It gave me great joy to give the young man back his life after wasting valuable years in jail. In September 2022, we also visited the Nasarawa Medium Correctional Facility to offer relief materials and interview awaiting trial men to take on their cases in court.

I am also passionate about encouraging professionals to keep physically fit through exercise. Apart from the physical health benefits, many studies have shown that physical activity aids the mental acumen. For the last 3 years, Compos Mentis LP has sponsored a 5km run titled “Warricentric” as a way to promote physical activity in my home state.

What advice would you give to young female entrepreneurs?

Be bold, be disruptive and enjoy the process. Seek knowledge in everything – your industry, finances, fitness, nutrition etc. You never know what conversation will lead to a great opportunity. One of my clients discovered me through our shared interest in running.

Compos Mentis LP is primed to kickstart a legal services subscription scheme for MSMEs. The initiative is to service the large population of under-serviced small business owners. Too many small businesses are undermined by either shoddy or a lack of adequate legal advice. This service plans to bridge this gap by providing an accessible, fast and affordable legal service to all.

Also, dare to be different. As an advocate working towards closing the gender gap, I recently increased the paternity leave at Compos Mentis LP by over 500% because I believe it is better for families for fathers to be available in the home as well as in the workplace. Creating a great work environment is excellent for productivity.

