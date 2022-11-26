By Jimitota Onoyume

A road project constructed by Texaco Nigeria outer shelf limited,TNOS, a Chevron’s firm and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited , NNPCL in Urhobo college, Effurun headquarters of Uvwie local government area, Delta state has been commissioned and handed over to the college.

At the colourful commissioning ceremony in the school , the Director Deep water operations of the oil giant, Mr Bobby Hulett in his address at the event spoke glowingly of the synergy between the oil giants and the state government , adding that the project commissioned would step up quality of learning in the school.

“The immense partnership we have enjoyed with the people and government of Delta State contributed greatly to the fulfilment of the project being handed over today. We deeply appreciate this support.”

“Today’s event is a proof of the TENOS parties’ determination to improve the quality of education in Nigeria. The project we are commissioning today will serve as a springboard for several students to achieve quality education and develop into critical manpower assets for our nation.

“The deepwater asset has also instituted specialized educational scholarship programs in support of further educational development in Nigeria with a total of 2,767 beneficiaries across the state.”

He further enjoined staff and students of the school to make judicious use of the road project for the good of the place.

On his part, the Chief Upstream Investment officer, Upstream Investment Management services limited of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company limited, NNPCL, Mr Bala Wunti said the firm and its TNOS partners were committed to supporting growth of the educational sector, adding that it awarded about seven thousand scholarships to students from secondary to post graduate levels across the country.

Wunti who spoke through the Head Sustainable Comm. Development, NUIMS, Mrs Bumi Lawson said the firm had also built libraries, model classroom blocks across the state.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by Mr Emma Amgbaduba commended the firms for the project , assuring that the state government will continue to provide the needed peaceful atmosphere for their operations to thrive.

In their separate speeches , Chief Patrick Okoto , of the Uvwie traditional council, the Principal Urhobo college, Mrs P. Awusi and others expressed gratitude for the project

RELATED NEWS