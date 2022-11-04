TMY News, the publicity division of the Nigerian media entertainment company, TMY Media, continues to soar higher after rebranding and recently made the list of Nigerian most valuable media brands circulating online.

Formerly known on Instagram as @lawrenceemareyo_foundation, TMY News is the information facet of the TMY mart, an entertainment e-commerce site owned by the Nigerian media company, TMY Media which focuses on e-commerce of digital production.

Founded by Ajayi Solomon, the Lekki, Lagos-based media company, easily accessible via its website tmynews.com or from tmymart.com, is a basic media production company whose acronym TMY is derived from Tree Money Yard. The company, focused mainly on entertainment and lifestyle productions, marketing and management of brands and businesses, has been active for seven years and has earned a name as one of the most influential media companies in Nigeria that propel top Instagram entertainers and entrepreneurs brands in Africa to social media prominence.

Known alternatively as TMY Mart or TMY Media, a recent online review placed the company among an elite list of the most valuable media companies in Nigeria. This did not come as a surprise to many pundits who opined that the computer and music background of the founder of the company is a factor that helped the company’s exponential growth in just seven years.

Prior to the founding of TMY News, Ajayi Solomon had worked with Bravo House of Entertainment until 2011 when he broke away with a vision to set up a music record label to nurture his musical talent.

TMY’s media services include artist management, brand development and general Public Relations and promotion. The company also engages in A&R music service, as well as social media management and podcast services. In the past five years, TMY also offers its studio for recording and podcast services and has also broadened its services to include celebrity photoshoots and events coverage.

RELATED NEWS