Titi Aboyade-Cole; a United Kingdom trained Life-Coach,TV broadcaster, filmmaker, Author & publisher of the famous Podium International Magazine is out with a new Yoruba movie titled ‘Toru Toru’.

Written and produced by Hammed Oladunjoye, the movie ‘Toru Toru’ will be officially released on Sunday 13th November 2022 on Podium Cinema’s verified YouTube page;

that doubles as a virtual cinema for African movies from Nollywood to the world.

The movie parades a stellar cast of Nollywood’s finest including; Antar Laniyan, Ayo Olaiya, Lekan Olatundi, Allwell Ademola and others.

According to Titi Aboyade Cole, the executive producer of the project, ‘like the many other classic movies we’ve produced and released in the past, ‘Toru Toru’ is an educative movie that tells the story of betrayal and loyalty. Podium Cinema platform on Youtube is dedicated to showcasing Nollywood films, shows, and documentaries mostly from Africa to the rest of the world’.

Some of the other movies produced, released and available on Podium Cinema’s Youtube page includes; Thelma, Aimo, Majemu Egbon, My Wealth and others.

