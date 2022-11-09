Bola Tinubu

A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba has described the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a strategic thinker that will transit Nigeria to a new system.

Garba stated this on Wednesday while speaking on Politics Hub on Vanguard TV.

He expressed the optimism that with Tinubu at the helms of affairs of the country, the country will be better off.

He said, “We have a presidential candidate in Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in his manifesto captured these things while aligning with our realities that we transit from the old system of the word to the new system of the world which is the new world order that is clearly emerging.

“Even in our budget in the 2023 manifesto of Renewed Hope, you will see that the budget is de-dollarized for the first time since 1960 we have always pegged our budget against the foreign currency based on the exports of raw materials that we do notably crude oil, but this time around, Asiwaju said we are going to do de-dollarized the budget.

“We want to perfect the naira we want it to be a strong currency we want the naira to be more trustworthy. I see Nigeria transiting with a strategy thinker and a strategy steward.

“I see Nigeria as the global power of Africa under the leadership of this great man who has done everything possible to organize himself for this great moment.

“Asiwaju to me is a force of nature there is nothing that can stop his coming, he has God behind him, he has the entire Nigerians behind him, he passed through a the obstacles of impossibilities and converted them to possibilities and came up with a program that will benefit Nigerians, especially young people like us.

“With Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his promise of delivery, anybody that is not voting for APC has committed a political crime against Nigeria.”

