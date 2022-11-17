Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has expressed optimism that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will take care of Igbos if elected president of Nigeria in 2023.

Tinubu gave this assurance while inaugurating the Ebonyi Governor’s Lodge on Wednesday in Abuja.

Umahi also assured Tinubu that the people of the South-East region would vote for the APC in 2023.

According to Umahi, Tinubu also has the support of other South-East governors ahead of the 2023 polls.

The governor also assured that Ebonyi state will pull off a massive presidential campaign rally for Tinubu.

He said, “So, we welcome Asiwaju and the governors to Ebonyi State for the mother of all rallies. Your excellency, you will see what an engineer can do when you come.

“We are not hiding to say that you are our candidate, and you will take care of South-East people, and all our votes will go to APC. There is no mistake about that.

“So, the people of the South-East, we have spoken. I am the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, so I speak on their behalf. South-East would stay with the APC in 2023 because “it would be better for us,” he added.

