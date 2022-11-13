Tinubu and Atiku

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed that its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would retire the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar to Dubai after winning the 2023 election.

Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Bayo Onanuga, stated this in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Onanuga’s assertion comes as a reaction to PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba’s earlier remark on Tinubu and the ruling party.

Ologunagba, while addressing the press on Sunday in Abuja, had demanded that Tinubu step down, while making a reference to Section 137 of the 1999 constitution and

He claimed that by the provision, Tinubu was not eligible to contest the country’s presidential election.

But, Onanuga challenged the main opposition party to go to court, saying Tinubu was unstoppable and would contest next year’s election.

The APC campaign director said the “fragmented and emasculated PDP” turned itself into an accuser, prosecutor and judge asking Tinubu to quit the presidential race.

Onanuga said, “What a comedy! His call followed the release of the 30-year-old US document its agents and media lapdogs have been spreading.”

He noted that the APC now knows that the main opposition party and its candidate were behind the shameful campaign of calumny.

“Mr. Ologunagba, stop dreaming!. Your party can go to court, if it likes. But what we know is that Asiwaju is unstoppable, by the grace of God. He will contest the election, win it, retire Atiku to Dubai and finally stop him from perennially chasing the elusive presidential trophy,” he added.

