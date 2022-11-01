Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has commiserated with with Davido and Chioma over the loss of their son, Ifeanyi.

Tinubu’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Read also: Fans sympathise, pray for Davido over son’s death

Similarly, the wife of Tinubu, Senator Oluremi expressed her condolences to the late Ifeanyi’s parents.

The APC presidential candidate and his wife asked God to grant Davido and Chioma the fortitude and strength to bear their loss.

Tinubu’s tweet reads, “Oluremi and I send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to David, Chioma, and the entire Adeleke family over the tragic loss of their son, Ifeanyi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May the Lord grant them the fortitude and strength to deal with this painful tragedy.”

Recall that Ifeanyi drowned in the family’s swimming pool on Monday night in their home on Banana Island in Lagos, while his parents were on a trip to Ibadan for a family function.

The Lagos Police Command, while confirming the death of Ifeanyi, revealed that all members of Davido’s domestic staff are in their custody.

RELATED NEWS