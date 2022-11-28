By Miftaudeen Raji

The Tinubu Shettima women presidential campaign team is set to flag-off its North West zonal campaign in Katsina.

The Director-General of the women’s campaign team, Zarau Wali, Kebbi state, made this known in a statement on Monday.

According to Wali, the zonal campaign flag-off is set to take place in Katsina, the Capital of Katsina State on the 30th of November 2022 at the People’s Square at 10am Prompt.

The statement reads partly, “Traditionally a stronghold of the All Progressive Congress, the Northwest zone comprises Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states.

“The women of the zone have on many occasions demonstrated the will to work for the success of the party from the Presidential candidate to the state assembly candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.”

It further stated, “The rally is to be hosted by the North West APC Women Campaign Organization under the leadership of the Zonal Coordinator and wife of Kebbi state Governor, H.E Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu.

“It is expected that the wives of both the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates, HE Senator Oluremi Tinubu and HE Haj Nana Shettima will perform the flag off with support from all the spouses of current Governors as well as candidates from the zone.

“Other attendees include, wives of National Assembly Members, wives of state assembly members, wives of Chairmen, women leaders, and women councilors among others,” the statement added.

