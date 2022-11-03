Atiku Abubakar

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has demanded an apology from his ruling All Progressives Congress, APC counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, over their remark on entrepreneurship and economy.

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe on Wednesday accused Tinubu and Shettima of making a mockery of entrepreneurship at a meeting with members of the private sector in Lagos State on Tuesday.

He also alleged that the APC candidates were talking “condescendingly” about other presidential candidates.

Atiku’s aide said, “The remarks from the candidates of the APC show gross irresponsibility and disrespect.”

Ibe further stated, “One would have thought that the duo would use the advantage of such a gathering to talk about solutions that their party, APC, has foisted on the country. Rather, they went on the ultra highway of political indecency.

“Any business that produces products, creates jobs and delivers dividends, especially in this era of the APC administration when the country is bleeding jobs is an asset and should not be mocked.

“It is irrelevant if it is a small business or a big business. And for Shettima, it is more shameful that he will denigrate a going business that employs a large chunk of people in the Northeast region.

“Shettima should apologize to Nigerian workers, especially the thousands that benefit from Atiku’s businesses for his irresponsible statement.

“Politics does not confer on anyone the license to make irresponsible statements,” he added.

Shettima (in a veiled reference to Atiku) had while speaking at the town hall meeting in Lagos, said the ability to sell bottled water doesn’t make anyone an expert on the economy.

