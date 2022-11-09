

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Agro Commodities Directorate of the Tinubu/Shetima Presidential Campaign Council, Thursday, disclosed massive mobilisation of over 5,250 members crop and livestock farmers across the North Central geopolitical zone to storm the campaign flag off in Jos on November 15, 2022.

The Secretary, Agro Commodities Directorate, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Retson Tedheke, made the disclosure in a statement.

Tedheke who is the Sarkin Yakin Ga’ate in Nasarawa State and National Coordinator of Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society, NFGCS, said the Directorate will not leave any stone unturned as far as the campaign flag off is concerned.

He said: “The Agro Commodities Directorate of All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council is mobilizing over 5,250 of our crop and livestock farmers in the North Central geopolitical zone to storm the campaign flag of our presidential candidate, His Excellency, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima on November 15, 2022 in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

“To this end, Association Leaders, Cooperative Managers and Farming Groups Coordinators should get in touch with Abdullahi Sanchi, 07045584558.

“We have displayed a register containing names and contacts of 11,000 registered farmers across the country under the auspices of the Asiwaju Farmers Forum.”

