Tinubu and Shettima

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, is launching a Crowdfund App aimed at mobilising funds for the campaign of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima today (Tuesday).

The unveiling of the app, which is holding at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria-Island was scheduled to commence at 11 am.

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, is expected to lead other dignatries at the event

The council explained that the app will afford Nigerians the opportunity to poll financial resources to back their preferred Presidential candidate, who is reputed for assembling the best crop of administrators in the history of Lagos state for the realization of the goal.

“The crowd funding will reduce the influence of money bags, give more citizens a sense of belonging and deepen democracy in the country,” the council stated.

Details later…

