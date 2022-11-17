By Elizabeth Osayande

THE Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will tomorrow attend the maiden edition of the state cooperative federation, LASCOFED, festival.

According to LASCOFED President, Mr. Oladipo Shobule, the week-long event is aimed, among other things, at showcasing the importance of cooperatives to nation-building.

With an asset of N30 billion, the cooperative movement has been consistent over the years in contributing meaningfully to the economic prosperity and stability of the state.’

Other activities lined up for the LASCOFED festival include a legislative day, which will feature a panel discussion, with the speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, as special guest.

“On Thursday, grand finale of the event, aside from having the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the governor of the state, Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu, APC chieftain, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, and royal fathers in attendance, the day will also feature drama, documentary, and exhibition of cooperative products,” Shobule stated.

