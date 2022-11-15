Fourth left: LASCOFED president, Barr. Oladipo Shobule, executives of the coorperative at media briefing on Monday

By Elizabeth Osayande

The All Progressive Congress, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the governor of Lagos state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will on Thursday attend the maiden edition of Lagos state cooperative federation, LASCOFED, festival, tagged Coop-Festival.

The weeklong event which kicked off with a press briefing on Monday, according to LASCOFED president, Barr. Oladipo Shobule , was aimed among other things at showcasing the importance of cooperatives to nation building.

It would also highlight areas cooperative movements could be deployed by the government to implement developmental programmes, and to showcase the products and services of members of the coorperatives to the general public.

Speaking to journalists at LASCOFED, headquaters of the Cooperative apex body in the state, Barr. Shobule explained that: ” We believe the governor will attend our event. The event will also create an ambience for interaction where the government will tell us what they have in store for us.

“LASCOFED festival which is an offshoot of our founders’ week will feature lots of activities that will not be only beneficiary to our members, but to the general public as well. ” LASCOFED president noted.

Shobule added that :” LASCOFED has grown from catering for its members alone, to being an active stakeholder of the fourth pillar of the THEME Agenda of the state. With an asset of N30 billion, the cooperative movement has been consistent over the years in contributing meaningfully to both the economic prosperity and stability of the state, ” he added.

Other activities lined up for the LASCOFED festival included: Day two, Nov 16 – Legislative day which will feature a panel discussion themed:” Cooperative sustainability: An economic and democratic approach to Lagos state, with Hon. Speaker, Lagos state House of Assemby, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, as special guest, among other dignitaries.

The day will also have an exhibition of products and services by both corperators, and non-coorperators, including a free cervical screening and prostate cancer screening for interested female and male corperators.

“On Thursday, grand finale of the event, aside having the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the governor of the state, Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu, APC chieftain, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, including Royal fathers will be in attendance.

The day will also feature drama, documentary, and exhibition of cooperative products. Including raffle draw and gifts for cooperators.

