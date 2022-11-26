Onoh

The Asiwaju campaign team in the south east has faulted the former Secretary of the federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal from Adamawa state for insinuating that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not get votes from the south eastern Nigeria.

The campaign team sad that Babachair would have been no further from hallucination when he opined that the south east was a no-go-area for Tinubua and requested the ex-SGF to go back and watch the tremendous support of the zone in Tinubu’s visits to just two states of the zone when the full campaign period has not commenced.

Spokesman of the Asiwaju campaign in the south east, Dr. Josef Onoh asked Lawal to feel free to relocate to the south east and campaign for his candidate of the Labour Party since he claimed Asiwaju’s didn’t let him do same.

“Campaigning in the south east is different from cutting grass, it requires diligence, patience and a delicate weeding process that unexperienced labourer with cutlass are not deployed to do, rather an experienced farmer handles it by himself and weeds out the parasites from the progressive crops. As Imo and Ebonyi state rally proves Asiwaju’s position of strength hence he chose to campaign in the region by himself rather than sending representatives. I advise he sticks to cutting grass while Asiwaju sticks to galvanising and canvassing for votes,” Onoh Chided.

He noted that so many things were wrong with Lawal but not limited to frustration and depression from his wrong expectation from the APC presidential candidate.

“His failed attempts to polarise the campaign by deploying religious sentiments failed and he attempted to play ethic card with the view to deceiving Nigerians which brought about the quick dismissal of Lawal by so many groups he thought he belonged to indicated that he was stranded.”

Such Lawal’s affiliates, Onoh said, include the Northern Christians Association in the APC, the middle Belt forum and other associations that he claimed he spoke their minds, but have quickly come out to counter Lawal.

Onoh said that Lawal was behaving like a Don Quixote whose fantasies can never be met, hence his loss of control of his former members such as Yakubu Dogara and others.

For his interest, Onoh reminded Lawal that in the past one week, Asiwaju has traversed Delta state twice, Bauchi, Gombe, Ebonyi and Lagos states, working tediously to galvanize votes from all geopolitical zones in the country, and wondered how the former SGF came to a wrong conclusion that Asiwaju was not on the ground in some sections of the country.

He stated that Tinubu’s campaign was devoid of religious or ethnic card, hence his acceptability in all parts of the country. He charged Lawal to subject his statements to critical intellectualism other than “grass cutting politics,” noting that Tinubu will however equip Lawal with automated modern tools to continue his grass cutting political strategy.

“Lawal’s frustration was caused by the level of ovation given to Asiwaju in Imo and Ebonyi states, not limited to the one billion naira south east businessmen donation to the Tinubu presidential campaign which were testaments of his acceptability in the south east region.

“Babchair’s allusion that Asiwaju will not get 25 percent votes in the northern states is preposterous and reflects his mere perception which represents his personal understanding of politics. The northern governors are the ones who had championed the need for a southern president in 2023 and history will forever be kind to them and Babachir cannot say he is more principled than these governors for their resolve in ensuring that power rotates to the south and went ahead to stand and champion their position clearly shows the difference between principled political class and the grass cutting ones,” Onoh lampooned Lawal.

