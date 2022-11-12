•Not respecting zoning will count against Atiku

By Ishola Balogun

In his usual style of remonstrating against opposing idea, the Director, Muslim Rights Concern

(MURIC) and Professor of Islamic Studies, Department of Religions and Peace Studies, Lagos

State University (LASU), Ishaq Lakin Akintola has said history will not be kind to the Afenifere leader, Pa Adebanjo for his hard position on the All Progressive Congress, APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu unless he retraces his footsteps. How can a man who claims to be a Yoruba leader leave a widely accepted Presidential candidate to embrace someone else from another region”, he says. In this interview with Saturday Vanguard, the Muslim rights activist urges the Afenifere leadership to put its house in order. He also speaks on Kola Abiola, son of the undeclared winner of June 12 1993, MKO Abiola. Excerpts:

Kindly share your candid expectation on the forthcoming 2023 General

Elections?

Expectations? No, I don’t want to talk about expectations. Tomorrow belongs to Allah. Homo sapiens can only speculate. That’s why the Arabs say ‘An-naasu fii tafkiir wa Allahu fii tadbiir’. Roughly translated, it means ‘Men engage in speculations but Allah decides what actually happens.’ That’s one of the reasons Islamic scholars don’t make predictions. I personally hate prognostications.

Unfortunately also, I am not a political analyst. At least, I don’t see myself as one. I can only advise Nigerians to be true to their convictions, to ensure that they collect their PVCs and to use the latter wisely and boldly.

In spite of all the hullabaloo, the Muslim-Muslim ticket is going to be the game changer. The names of Tinubu and Shettima are on everyone’s lip in the North. The South West has caught the Jagaban fever. The last time I checked, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was counting his losses to Peter Obi in the South East. Yet the latter is feverishly searching for a foothold in the Arewa kingdom. He is yet to find one. Ceteris paribus, the Muslim-Muslim ticket is a fait accompli.

But I will appeal to Tinubu’s supporters not to be too complacent. There is still a lot of work to be done. Exempli gratia, there are fences to be mended. The divine factor is also very important. We need to pray. We need to put everything in the hands of Allah.

We must not forget what happened to the June 12 1993 election. It was criminally annulled by enemies of democracy. Nigerians voted massively for Chief M. K. O. Abiola. We wanted him to be the president. But Allah decided otherwise. This time around we must make Allah the numero uno among our consultants. I call on Asiwaju’s supporters to pray, pray and pray. Ora et labora, i.e. work and pray.

What is your take on the direction taken so far by the major presidential flag-bearers such as Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu of APC, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi (LP), Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankanso (NNPP) and Prince Adewole Adebayo (SDP)?

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is someone for whom I have a lot of respect. But he stayed away in Dubai for too long. His second miscalculation is his refusal to respect his party’s zoning formula. Whereas twelve Northern governors willingly surrendered the APC mandate to a Southerner, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar dared the South by insisting on contesting. The result is the higgledy-piggledy which has characterized the political fortune of the PDP to date.

Peter Obi has already won the presidential election in social media. His problem is INEC because I am not sure that INEC will accept social media popularity as a standard yardstick. PO scored the highest mark in reeling out the other version of truth to Nigerians. His statistical inexactitude is also legendary. I know that intelligent people are not going to forget that.

Kwankwaso is still reveling in the euphoria of kwankwasiyah. A regional phenomenon has been mistaken for a national movement. NNPP may not even scratch the surface. Without being dismissive or immodest, the average Nigerian may need to be educated about the identity of Prince Adewole Adebayo of the SDP.

Only the APC presidential candidate appears to have done a lot of homework. He has been to virtually all parts of Nigeria. His party has members and agents spread over all the nooks and crannies of this country. In terms of consultations, he has consulted widely: political circle, traditional rulers, the business sector, students, name it. He is the only candidate who can confidently tell Nigerians, ‘Vini, vidi, vici’, i.e. I came, I saw, I conquered, even at this stage.

Why do you think Asiwaju towers above other frontliners?

Is it not self-evident? Even the blind can see it. We are talking about pedigree here. Asiwaju’s political curriculum vitae is not only impressive, it is intimidating. It is primus inter pareil. He was already a senator when some of those contesting against him today had not even given politics a single thought. He has mentored countless numbers of men and women. Asiwaju can point at Lagos today and beat his chest.

Where are the achievements of those who are challenging him? His roadmap is still being used in Lagos. Fashola used it and Nigerians poured encomiums on him. Sanwo-Olu is using it to the admiration of all. Lagos leads while other states follow. But it is because of the solid foundation laid down by Tinubu.

LASTMA was introduced by him. He introduced free education at secondary school level in Lagos State. You can call that a followup to Chief Awolowo’s free education policy at primary school level. ‘Jigi Bola’, a free eyeglasses project liberated thousands of elderly people from partial blindness as medicated eyeglasses were distributed pro bono in Tinubu’s Lagos. His ‘firsts’ are just too many to mention here.

What, in reality, does this anticipated Tinubu/Shettima presidency signal to you and Nigeria as a whole?

It portends purposeful leadership. Tinubu is a pragmatic political leader. He is always thinking and working on solutions to problems facing his society. Nigerians are fortunate that this human computer did not remain permanently in the United States but decided to return to Nigeria in order to benefit his country.

Those who fail to appreciate him are those calling him names and those who are afraid of his being a Muslim. But as a student of Islam and someone who has studied some Muslim politicians, Tinubu is not the man to scare non-Muslims. He doesn’t even agree with some of the positions of people like me. He is proud to be a Muslim. But if you know what I mean, Akintola is a fanatic as far as Asiwaju is concerned. Nonetheless, when it comes to picking the right man to lead Nigeria out of the woods, Tinubu is my man.

Let me quickly reveal a secret about Tinubu which I have been keeping for quite some time. When the going was rough, when men of the SSS were hounding pro-democracy activists, I went to No. 19, Imaria Street (that was Dr, Beko Ransome Kuti’s house) for one of the regular meetings of the Campaign for Democracy. I met this executive activist, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the exit but I didn’t recognize him.

He was heavily disguised and he was on his way out. It was Beko who said, ‘Do you know who just walked past you?’ I said, ‘No sir, I don’t’. He replied, ‘That was Bola Tinubu. He came to support us as usual’. That was in 1994 when I was still undergoing human rights mentoring under Dr. Beko Ransome Kuti.

I think that is quite instructive. A leader who will not abandon his followers in the trench, a leader who will stick his neck out for their sake, that is Bola Ahmed Tinubu. How many of those contesting against him today will take such a risk? How many of them made such a huge contribution to the struggle for the restoration of democracy?

Of all the presidential candidates today, only Tinubu and Kola Abiola truly deserve the position. The former because of his personal sacrifices, the latter because of what Nigerians owe his father, Chief M. K. O. Abiola, who paid the supreme sacrifice for the survival of democracy. In other climes, children of heroes are given the honour to replicate what their parents did or could not do. Perhaps Kola Abiola is warming up.

In the South West region, there are still discordant tunes among the Yoruba Afenifere leaders, what is your take on their positions and how would you advise against disunity at this critical time?

I belong to the South West region. I am a Yoruba and I am happy to be one. But those who want to lead our race tend to be dividing us. Otherwise how can Pa Adebanjo who claims to be the leader of the Yoruba leave a widely accepted Yoruba presidential candidate to embrace someone else from another region?

I don’t support ethnic politics but how would Pa Adebanjo feel if a Nigerian and a Sierra Leonean contest for a West African post and Nigerians at the event vote for the Sierra Leonean? Adebanjo should lead by example. Afenifere should also put its house in order. They are embarrassing us.

Pa Adebanjo should remember that chroniclers are not asleep. History will not be kind to him unless he retraces his footsteps. Afterall we have a saying in Yorubaland that ‘Omo eni ko sedi bebere ka fileke sidi omo elomiran. Teni ni teni’, i.e. No matter how flabby your daughter’s buttocks are, you should not place beads in the buttocks of another man’s daughter.

Why do you think INEC is well prepared to conduct free and credible elections in 2023?

I don’t think INEC understands the issues involved in electioneering. Some of INEC’s decisions have been extreme lately. Methinks INEC should operate with a human face. A situation whereby INEC declares that the candidates of a political party will not participate in an election is too harsh for me. Technicalities should not be allowed to give weak political parties the upper hand. It runs parallel to the law of natural justice.

What is your expectation and message to Nigerians as 2023 polls draw nearer?

My message to Nigerians is to avoid thuggery and hooliganism. It is one major raison d’etre for women staying out of politics. I appeal to the youth not to allow themselves to be used for any dirty game. I invite politicians to avoid ‘do or die’ politics. Let us eschew politics with bitterness. Both winner and loser should keep looking at the bigger picture – Nigeria.

