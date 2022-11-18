By Dennis Agbo

The spokesman of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Council in the south east geopolitical zone, Dr. Josef Onoh has described the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as a forbearer towards achieving a Nigerian President from South East extraction.

Onoh spoke on the background of Tinubu’s South East Town Hall meeting in Owerri, Imo state, on Thursday, where the presidential candidate promised to resolve most agitations from the south east region, including having a stint in the presidency of Nigeria.

Onoh said that Tinubu becoming the next president of Nigeria would be a precursor to the actualization of the long yearning and aspiration of the region to produce a Nigeria president, adding that he will also mediate on other troubling issues of self determination and insecurity in the south east.

He also remarked that as Tinubu promised in Owerri, he will ensure the restoration of the south east industrialization and revitalization of the collapsed industries in the region, particularly in Aba and return the region’s economic competitiveness as was obtained in the periods past.

According to the regional campaign spokesman, Tinubu’s statements in Owerri were a confirmation of his manifesto content which include economic buoyancy, infrastructural development, job creation and social justice that comprises soothing politically frayed nerves.

On the one billion naira donation of the south east businessmen for the Asiwaju campaign, Onoh said that it was reciprocation of the region on the conducive environment the south west has created for business growth where the Igbo are major players of the financial sector.

He hailed Governors Hope Uzodinma of Imo state and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state for their dedication to enthroning a President of National unity, and leadership of the south east beyond ethnic sentiment.

“Umahi has all it takes to continue his quest to be president yet he laid it down, accepted the outcome of the primaries and supported Aswaju not for his selfish benefit rather a sacrifice made towards actualization of a future that the south east may occupy the presidency, but that future isn’t 2023,” Onoh said.

According to him, “Asiwaju’s commitment in Owerri was an indication of good things to come and all the wise Igbo people should understand that Tinubu is the John the Baptist, the forerunner toward our Igbo dreams and this is time for us to build on the dreams so as to take our position in the presidency by supporting the forerunner who can help lay the foundation and in few years we too can also assume that exalted seat.

“So Asiwaju is the foundation we can now build on to assure a better future for our children so that our own children will not come tomorrow and start agitating that they want the presidency, while we that are saddled with the responsibility of making it happen and all we need to do is to drop our ego and create a foundation for it to happen.”

He noted that the Eastern region was founded to be a leader in economic advancement beyond the shores of Nigeria, played pivotal roles through its political leaders in the pre and post independence Nigeria, but declined during the military era.

He said that the present democracy has offered the south east the opportunity of regaining its lost glory through proper political alignment and positive attitude in the Nigeria inclusive leadership, which he said that Bola Tinubu represents.

“The previous demand for restructuring Nigeria notwithstanding, the Igbo must identify those that share the same values with them, and persuade them to forge partnerships to resist unwieldy policies from the federal government.

“The latin phrase ‘Amat victoria coram’ means victory loves preparation. Voting for Aswaju come 2023 will be the wisest decision the south east can ever make because electing a south easterner as future president of Nigeria cannot be achieved through thought and thought alone. Its through action that we achieve results and enjoy success, hence it is imperative we unit to ensure victory for Asiwaju come 2023 and enthrone a John the Baptist who shall be our forerunner to the presidency,” Onoh advised.

