Former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended the Chicago State University, contrary to reports stating otherwise.

He said that upon a recent visit to the institution, it was confirmed to him that, contrary to claims in some quarters as well as from some personalities, that Tinubu was its student.

According to Reno, some documents obtained from the university confirmed that Tinubu graduated with honours from it’s Accounting Department where he majored.

This was in reaction to a statement in a recent TV interview where it was said that the University had denied having records of Tinubu ever being its student. In the programme, Omokri said that he had visited the university to obtain evidence that confirmed that Tinubu did attend Chicago university from August 1977 through June 1979.

However, releasing the documents, Omokri said political candidates should be assessed based on what they can do and not based on lies. In the documents released by Omokri, the Chicago State University confirmed that Tinubu majored in Accounting and was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with honours on June 22, 1979.

Also, Omokri further noted saying: “On September 19, 2022, I went to verify if Bola Tinubu attended the Chicago State University. I went there and there is video evidence that I went there. And, Chicago state university actually verified that Tinubu attended Chicago State university.

“I don’t like Tinubu. However, if I am going to criticize him, I am not going to criticize him based on lies.

“I was interviewed by Arise TV and one of the journalists told a lie that a subpoena was sent to the Chicago State University by a lawyer and that the Chicago state university responded to it to say that Tinubu did not attend the university. That is a lie.”

Omokri who shared the email address and phone number of the Chicago State University in a video urged everyone to go verify for themselves that Tinubu did attend the university and was a good student.

According to Omokri, journalists too should verify their claims properly before rushing to press.

