Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has accused Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP of fighting his principal, former President Olusegun Obasanjo while serving as Nigeria’s vice president.

Atiku, the PDP presidential candidate, served as vice president in the Obasanjo administration between 1999 and 2007.

But, Tinubu, while speaking during the flag-off of the Delta APC governorship campaign in Warri on Saturday, the party’s presidential candidate claimed Atiku fought Obasanjo during their tenure.

He stated, “Our rivals do not have shame. They are fighting in the public, how can they think of governance?

“When Atiku was there, he was fighting his boss in public. They were telling us how they spent money to buy cars for their girlfriends. Do they have shame? Will you vote for them again?, Tinubu told the crowd of supporters.

He said, “Tinubu assured the APC will deliver its promises to Nigerians if the party wins next year’s elections as he redoubled his accusation that the PDP failed the country.

“I will commit to your progress and fulfill all the promises made to you. You are the future of this country and the heart and soul of Nigeria.

“Your environment is as important as gold mining. Your health, welfare, and dream will be realised for a stable and prosperous Nigeria.”

The campaign flag-off was attended by chieftains of the APC, including the party’s vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima; Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State; the Deputy National Chairman of the party (South), Emma Eneukwu and a former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole among others.

