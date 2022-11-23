...Warns miscreants to steer-clear or face arrest

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has assured the public of adequate security to guarantee a hitch free presidential campaign mass rally for the party’s Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, slated for Saturday.

The Director General, DG, of the Local Organising Committee for the Presidential Campaign in Lagos State Campaign Council, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, who stated this yesterday, while briefing newsmen, on the activities lined up for the grand rally scheduled to hold on Saturday, said the rally will be a homecoming for the former Lagos state governor and the national leader of the party.

Solomon said the event holds a promise for mass attendance by members of the APC and members of the general public because of the popularity of the party Presidential Candidate, Tinubu, whom he said has remained the most consistent, biggest contributor and the most visible democratic icon since the advent of democratic dispensation in 1999.

According to Solomon: “You may wish to recall that Tinubu excelled as a Senator of the Federal Republic representing Lagos–West Senatorial District and as the Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007. Therefore, the event is like a homecoming for our leader and mentor who has become a national pride.

“As a responsible political party, it is imperative to seek the cooperation of members of the general public as regards the need for temporary diversion of traffic and mass movement of supporters within the vicinity of the rally.’’

Stressing on security arrangement for the rally, Solomon, reassured members of the public that men of the Nigerian Police Force, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, officials and other law enforcement agencies would be fully mobilized to ensure that the rally will be an event devoid of the security infractions and traffic disruptions.

He also urged all participants that will be at the rally to be of good conduct and display a peaceful character.

Corroborating the DG, on security measures put in place because of the anticipated large number of people that will attend the rally, the party chairman in the state, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi said, “On the issue of security, we will try to make the venue, very conducive for all.”

According to Ojelabi, “This is also the first time Lagos State will be presenting a presidential candidate who has become a household name not only in Lagos state but in Nigeria.

“We are not ruling out a huge number of attendees. We can assure you there will be a massive turnout and adequate security for all attendees.

“You just come and see the love the people of the state will show to Tinubu. Lagosians want to hear from the presidential candidate of the party. We have made adequate arrangements for everybody that will be at the rally.”

Speaking further on arrangement made for the rally, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, said the police, LASTMA and other security agencies will be fully mobilised to ensure a rally devoid of any infractions, just as he said there will be formal accreditation for journalists that will cover the rally.

He said, “We believe we should have an orderly event. The accreditation will be held tomorrow. We have learnt from previous campaigns we have held and we are paying attention to the wellbeing of all attendees.”

