By Egufe Yafugborhi

THREE victims are receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital after suspected political thugs swooped on a team of supporters of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers state.

The victims including Udochukwu Nwakpala who was allegedly shot and Nnamdi Nwogu, Coordinator of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Omuma Local Government Area.

They were reportedly pasting campaign posters of the Atiku in Eberi community when they were attacked on Sunday.

The victims equally sustained life threatening machete cuts on various parts of their bodies with Nwogu narrating that over 30 youths brandishing machetes and guns swooped on five of them.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command is yet to respond to the development.

RELATED NEWS