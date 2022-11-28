By Dayo Johnson , Akure

Police detectives in Ondo state, have arrested three Senior Secondary School students, SSS, for allegedly gang raping a junior female student within the school premises.

The three SS2, of Akure High School, in Akure , the state capital, include, Idris Matthew 17yrs, Olawale Tobi 18 years and Ajayi Micheal 17years.

Police source, hinted that the suspects, lured a 14 years old student into the bush at the back of the school gate and gang raped her.

They reportedly committed the offence last week Thursday.

Vanguard learnt that one of the suspect had earlier requested for a relationship with the victim, which was turned down.

A source told vanguard that ” lt was during the break period, the boys monitored and ambushed the female student at the lonely place within the school.

“The victim went into a nearby bush in the school to defecate and on her way back, one of boys noticed her and invited his two friends to join him in the ungodly act, which took place in an isolated place within the school premises.

” The three boys, thereafter waylaid and raped her in turn.

“The girl later after the rape, walked into the classroom with blood stain on her uniform. Which was noticed by her colleagues who raised alarm.

” The school authorities were informed of the development and the police were invited.

” The suspects were subsequently arrested by police detectives.

One of the friends of the victim , who spoke in confidence alleged that the three friends have been disturbing the girl in school for sometime before they eventually rook advantage of her.

Vanguard gathered that the suspects, have been taken to Juvenile children correctional centre”

Comtacted, the state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the ugly incident.

Odunlami added that it was a case of conspiracy and defilement against the trio.

She said that they suspects have been arrested and in their custody.

