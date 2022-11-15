By Prince Okafor & Joseph Oso

As 2022 is drawing to a close, the year will no doubt end with lineups of power programs and ministrations.

This Present House through the leadership of Apostle Tony Rapu is set to kick off the 2022 edition of the kingdom summit with the theme ‘Dominon Mandate’ with ministrations from anointed ministers of God which include Pastor Poju Oyemede, Apostle Joshua Selman, Prophet Fanny Ekpekurede, and Pastor Jude Nwoko.

Gospel singers such as Dunsin Oyekan, Nosa and Mario Send have been outlined to minister.

Addressing journalist during a press conference in Lagos, This Present House(TPH) worship leader stated that the whole purpose for this year’s summit is centered on bringing God’s mind to us as believers.

He said “The mandate God has given to us as believers is to be friuthful, multiply, replenish the earth, and then have dominion throughout and that is what we are doing in essence to get all of this different sectors in different aspects of life”.

Prayer Pastor of TPH, pastor John Dome said the kingdom summit started in the year 2017 and was based on prayers for the growth of the church.

“It was an in- house program but when we saw the impact and effect on the house of prayer members It was then extended to the workers and to the church.

When we saw how effective it was to the church, and the workers subsequently, then we decided to open it up to the world and that was what bithed the Kingdom summit”. he added.

Gospel singer and songwriter, Nosa said that the Kingdom summit will bring about transformation and insight which is what the word of God is all about.

“The kingdom summit will bring about the tourch of God to us all and we will all be able to implement it”.

The Kingdom summit will kick start from on the 17 to 22 November, 2022 at This Present House, Freedom Way, Lekki.

