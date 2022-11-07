Festus Keyamo

By Biodun Busari

The Spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo said the presidential candidates from other political parties who participated at Arise TV Town Hall Meeting on Sunday were “confessing like witches.”

Keyamo, who is also the Minister of State for Employment and Productivity, said this on Monday on his verified Twitter page.

Arise TV in collaboration with the Centre for Development and Democracy (CDD) and other organisations organised an interactive session for a few presidential flag bearers at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Sunday night.

Those present were Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP); Rabiu Kwakwanso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP); Kola Abiola, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Ifeanyi Okowa, who represented Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, Bola Tinubu, the APC standard bearer was not at the gathering neither did he send his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Keyamo, who earlier defended his party’s presidential candidate’s absence at the meeting said, “They are busy confessing like witches and cancelling themselves out.

“They’re calling out those deceiving some gullible Nigerians and repackaging themselves as ‘new breeds’.

“Let them fight to finish; we at the APC are not disguising; we are defending our records with ‘our full chest!’”

Earlier, Keyamo said Tinubu had busy schedules and could not attend all presidential debates organised making claims he would rather speak directly with people.

Keyamo said, “The APC presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, did not attend the Presidential Debate organised by ARISE TV on Sunday, November 6, 2022, for the following reasons:

“Firstly, many radio and TV networks in Nigeria have indicated interests to host such debates and out of deference to other TV and radio stations, our candidate will not be making selective appearances in some networks, whilst ignoring others.

“As President of Nigeria, by the Special Grace of God, he intends to treat all persons and businesses fairly and equally.

“Secondly, the busy and hectic campaign schedules of Asiwaju Tinubu will not permit him to honour all such invitations by different radio and TV networks, hence our decision for him not to start with one TV station and later ignore others.

“Thirdly, our candidate had long before now realised the importance of speaking directly to Nigerians and shortly after unfolding his action plan as the president embarked on town hall meetings beginning with his interaction with the business community and other stakeholders in Kano followed by the town hall meeting and presentation by experts last week in Lagos.

“Tomorrow, he will be interacting with agro and commodity groups in Minna, Niger State.”

