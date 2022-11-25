The burdens of war are oftentimes too heavy to bear. Victims are placed in impossible situations where their lives are lived in constant litany of ‘what ifs?’. Theresa Ebi Tobuyei’s ‘Gasp’ follows the story of three girls affected by the Warri Crisis of 1997 from adolescence to adulthood. The story portrays them as the casualties of a crisis egged on by greed.

Imaobong is a timid girl with big dreams. She’s the odd one out of the trio because of her impoverished background and plainness. Tonye and Ivie enjoy a measure of comfort in their respective homes. But when the crisis begins, everyone is thrown into the melee regardless of their financial status. At the concentration camp, Tonye and Imaobong share a terrible experience that should naturally cement their bond further, but it drives a wedge between them.

Ivie is left in desolation after the crisis. Her life takes a huge crash that takes her long arduous years to pick up. The crisis turns what should have been a lifetime of friendship into a dour relationship with irrepressible hurt and guilt.

As humans, we could live through the similar experiences yet come out with separate realities. Our differences are more pronounced in the way we react to our shared experiences. These girls witness the same brutality but come out as women mentally altered and physically changed in slightly different ways. Tonye morphs into a woman confident in her physical charm and uses it to her advantage. She craves power and more power. This is as a result of being rendered vulnerable during the crisis. The crisis takes from her what she is not willing to give, making her powerless to refuse. She grows into a woman who does everything to be in control. Ivie is deprived of a father-daughter relationship and so finds herself drawn to a man who can be both father and lover. Her journey from that relationship until her reunion with the girls, decades later, can be described as convoluted and traumatic. Imaobong has it rough from the onset and it gets rougher, but when it seems like she has pulled through, the residue of the psychological mess the crisis heaps on her resurfaces.

It is pertinent to explore the psychological effect of the crisis on these girls, because for a fact, it is something that eludes them. Considering all that happened to them, which has shaped them into the women they are, it does not occur to them that they might also need help recovering psychologically. Tonye’s excessive crave for power does not seem like a psychological problem to her; Ivie’s desire to always be with a man does not occur to her as having daddy issues and Imaobong’s attitude towards parenting is not an issue worth spending thousands of naira to see a therapist for. The society and lack of exposure to this knowledge has made this part of their lives foggy and sour that even when financial stability and physical wellness is in abundance, they’re constantly at the risk of jeopardizing them. Our culture does not recognize the need to seek help for psychological issues because it is considered as a western ideology. Perhaps this is why these women continue to spiral into depression, shoving the root of their problem at the back of their minds as a defense mechanism. And if there is anything psychology is concerned with, it is the essence of the mind, the psyche, what makes us behave the way we do. Left unchecked, the state of their psychological health deteriorates and consequently affects them physically.

Their reunion is plaintive to the point of being painful. There is the bitter anguish at leaving words half-said decades ago, leaving grudges to fester through the years and burning certain bridges. The heaviness of their hearts is palpable through the pages, their words are like scythes aimed to maim. The reunion lays them bare before each other, vulnerable and wanting. It depicts them in their extremities. This humanizes them in a way that evokes empathy. It will be impossible not to feel strongly about people you once cared about deeply.

Gasp is a successful throwback to the history of war and crisis that has lined the path of Nigeria and has rendered many displaced physically and mentally. Through these women’s stories, we are given a glimpse into the reality of some people during those times and the aftermath that involves dying a slow death as a casualty of war. Theresa Ebi Tobuyei writes with so much emotions as evident in the way she carves each character delicately, giving them the opportunity to annoy and charm readers.

