By Steve Oko

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has denied any presence of Eastern Security Network, ESN, camp at Okigwe and Amangwu Ohafia community respectively.

This is coming on the heels of military invasion of Amangwu Ohafia community in hunt of hoodlums who had allegedly taken control of the area.

There were allegations that the hoodlums in the community were members of ESN.

The pro-Biafra movement in a press statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, dissociated IPOB from any group operating any camp in the affected areas.

” ESN has no camp at Okigwe in Imo State and Amangwu Ohafia LGA Abia State”, the statement said.

Continuing, the statement said:”Since ESN was formed and up to now, we have never had any camp at Okigwe and Amangwu Ohafia. Any group operating from any camp within Okigwe and Amangwu Ohafia axis are not ESN operative.

“Therefore, let nobody associate IPOB and ESN with the actions and activities of any criminal gangs in any camp at Okigwe and Amangwu Ohafia LGA.

“IPOB leadership knows all the ESN camps and ESN is secure in their various camps and locations within Biafra territories.

” Those relocating from Orsumoghu forest to Okigwe bushes are state sponsored gangs who are part of the insecurity going on in our region.”

It warned those impersonating ESN to retrace their steps or brace up for difficult times.

“Those impersonating IPOB and ESN operatives and committing crimes should stop or be ready to pay a heavy price. Those criminal gangs who are kidnapping and snatching cars are our enemies who are frustrating Biafra restoration.”

IPOB said that its major concern was how to secure release for its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; and ultimately restore peace in the South East.

“What we want is peace in Biafra Region and the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu whom the courts and UN working group have ordered for his immediate unconditional release because he has been discharged and acquitted of all charges against him.”

IPOB renewed its call for the immediate and unconditional release of Kanu who it said had been discharged and acquitted of all counts of terrorism charge preferred against him by the Federal Government.

“Nigeria Government should release him without further day because this case will destroy Nigeria the more they continue to detain him.”

IPOB said it had taken note of some Igbo political elite conniving with the Federal Government to keep Kanu in perpetual custody

“We are taking record of those colluding with Malami, Hope Uzodinma, Emeka Ihedioha and others who are joining with the Nigeria Government to continue the illagal detention of our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU.

“Anybody or party hoping to use Emeka Ihedioha as flag bearer is hitting the rock. We know our enemies and we are going to face them head on.

” Anybody who dinned with Nigeria Government to detain Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be exposed and nobody will take you as human.”

