Above: Ex-British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh (middle), his sisters, Mabel Oboh, Africa Democratic Congress, ADC, National Director, Diversity and Inclusion (right) and Mrs Josephine Oboh-Macleod, art legend and environmental activist.

Ex-British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has expressed optimism that wealth will be equitably distributed among Nigerians someday.

Oboh, now a pastor in Lagos, bemoaned the economic situation of the country, which he said had swallowed the middle-class, widened the gap between the rich and poor, and totally turned essentials into luxury foe the average Nigerian.

He spoke to journalists in Lagos during an outing with his sisters, Mrs Josephine Oboh-Macleod and Mabel Oboh.

While Josephine is an art curator, collector and environmentalist based in the UK, Mabel is a veteran journalist and Nollywood producer, who was a governorship candidate in Edo state, and currently Africa Democratic Congress, ADC, National Director, Diversity and Inclusion.

Speaking on the economy, Oboh, the pugilist-turned-cleric, said: “To be realistic, there is a lot of money in Nigeria.

“I hope one day the money will be able to go round because currently the rich are still geting richer, while the poor are still geting poorer.

“However, a lot will depend on the choices Nigerians make – economically, personally and, most importantly, politically.”

