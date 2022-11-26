By Chris Onuoha

Akeem Ariori is a social worker and coordinator for the project “Children Academic and Vocation Support Initiative” (CAVSI). Recently, the group organised a one-day interactive forum where experts engaged participants from schools, parents and children with learning impairment to sensitize them about challenges of special kids. In this interview, he explains the numerous works CAVSI is doing to better the life of children with special needs in the society

Our focus mainly is children. CAVSI has been on since 2004 and we support children with basic materials for learning and other activities. In the course of working with children, we found out that some cannot cope because there are certain challenges they have that are obvious. We thought about it and feel it would be nice to partner with schools that keep lots of these children in their classrooms without the knowledge of these challenges.

Noticing the challenges inherent in these special children, our attention was drawn to their plight and we now felt that they cannot be left out. We started by using games, puzzles and other practical tools to attract their attention. By doing this, we observed that some of the kids would rather like to play with tools than talk, while some would also prefer to talk than engage in playing with objects. The approach was very helpful but the challenge we had was that, it is only those that came to us that we can reach.

Moving forward, we decided to partner with schools that have most of them in their custody. At some point, we engage directly with parents, because some of the challenges started from childhood before they start school. The idea is to let the parents be aware, so that they do not push the challenges alone to the school.

With the idea of merging both the regular and irregular kids together in a classroom, how do you handle situations like bullying and stigmatization?

One thing we do is to be more observant. Another is to treat every child individually, to identify and see what they like. Some are so reserved that even if you beat them, it doesn’t change who they are. But when you bring a balloon, you would notice the excitement in them. They may not want to talk or mingle, but they can play by themselves when an object of attraction is introduced. We also engage them in games. Sometimes, we improvise some of the imported game gadgets so that the children can have enough to beef up their excitement.

Aside the observatory method that CAVSI adopted, are the caregivers emotionally and psychologically experienced to handle them?

It would be difficult to say because I am a social worker and not a teacher. But we found out that a number of schools do not engage special teachers for that purpose. That is why you see a lot of spanking of children at schools; with complains like, a child is not writing well, not concentrating and behaving well at school. Most of these happen because they have not come to the level of understanding that such children have issues. In other words, it is not only theoretical, spanking or forceful engagement that would make a teacher impact knowledge. You have to think about the totality of a child. We always tell them, “Let not the classroom alone be your world, but let the world be your classroom.”

How best do you advice that these special children should be cared for?

The care giving duty must be continuous. Interestingly, the challenge we have is that government seems to have handed everything to the private sectors, and the private sectors on their side, are also afraid that when they train these personnel, they will not stay but leave for greener pursuits elsewhere. We are actually conscious that they would leave; we only encourage them and still believe that they would be our extension, and relevantly useful wherever they may go. We are a nonprofit organisation. We look at it from different perspective, and that’s why we partner with schools and others to create the awareness. We engage the schools and the general public with the learning tools and also make them understand that we are not in competition with schools that may feel we are taking job from them.

Where are the organization’s operational bases?

We conduct most of our programmes in the open space, and not schools alone. The children usually come to register at our administrative office, but we carry out the programmes either at their schools or in the open space. Sometimes, the registered number could be high, and as a result, we would engage in visiting the schools to carry out the programmes at their premises to give them some sense of belonging. However, in the process, we initiated a method of visiting the low budget schools within the rural communities without adequate infrastructure. We would support them with books, writing materials and some sanitary equipment to create that sane learning environment. During the Covid-19 era, we gave out sanitary materials like soaps, buckets waste basket among other things to help the schools improve their learning conditions.

Are these advocacy and interventions extended to the urban areas?

The name of the project is called Rural Community Children Academic and Support Initiative. So, it is basically for the rural areas and low budget public schools. One of the reasons for the choice of rural community is, we noticed that during the national examinations, there is no consideration for children from indigent homes or rural schools. Examination questions are set for all candidates both in the urban and rural area. These children in the low budget schools are disadvantaged in a way, yet they sit for the same exam with other children from privileged schools. Some parents have resources while the rural children do not have. These challenges are not to the best interest of the society because no man in indispensable.

What more should parents know about the challenged kids in their homes and how best to handle them?

Interestingly, everybody has a challenge. It is just that one is more obvious than the other. I am reminded by a doctor that with my eye glasses, I am challenged. But I have never seen it that way before. This implies that everyone has one form of challenge or the other. For some parents’ nonchalance towards their challenged children, I would say, “delayed intervention is denied intervention.’ From birth, any parent that witnesses any abnormality in a child should go to a professional. Children should be cared for in a proper way. Food alone is not what a child needs. He needs more care than food. It is always wise to pay more attention to a child’s life from the pregnancy stage to his growth. We have a visual impaired guest among us who is creatively doing well. We engage him to interact with the children so that they can learn from him on how to build self confidence in disability. We also try to include people with disability in our programmes, to create that interactive engagement with the children.

Meanwhile, an interaction with other facilitators indicates that children with special needs in the society should be everyone’s challenge and not the parents alone.

The guest speaker, Taiwo Adeyanju Oparemi, a special needs educator and life coach said, “We are advocating for parents to understand the kind of children they have. This is also to sensitize the populace; teachers, schools and the general public to be able to identify these children when they come to them and know the next thing to do.”

According to her, some of the challenges these children have are acceptance. “The society does not accept them easily. Some parents too, are yet to identify that there might be reasons why some children behave abnormally. The question is, ‘what are you suppose to do even when you identify the challenges in them – therapy! Parents should not ignore them but must provide therapy treatment which cuts across educational, speech and vocational therapy. Government should also support in this challenge. I also feel that some parents and even the society stigmatize them a lot, which must stop. They need encouragement. Therapy for such children is expensive but affordable in some sense.

Coming to the challenges properly, the first thing I need to advise the parents on is the misuse of drugs. Without getting prescription from a doctor, whether you are pregnant or not don’t use any drug that is not recommended. I also advise parents to go for cesarean section, probably when an expectant mother wants to give birth and follow the advice of a doctor to avert any injury during child birth. It would also reduce the risk of prolonged labour disability in children that cause cerebral palsy and Aspasia. Eating of balanced diet is also necessary to help a child grow.

So, when the child grows, self medication should not be used. Parents should also avoid falls; like children hitting their head on the ground at a developmental stage. They should also try to give the children good and quality food to help them develop well.

For Johnson Ogunmoyode, the proprietor of the Excellence Model School, Otta, Ogun State, he stated that the programme is meant to identify children with special needs in schools and the society at large. According to him, “This is done in various ways, not only identifying with them but caring for them as well and showing them love to be sure they become useful to the society and also for them to display the talents which God has given to them.

“There are lots of them around, but it is very difficult for even the parents to acknowledge that some of these children need special care. It is our duty to show them love. In other words, I would want both the government and philanthropists among us to come together and build relationship with these organisations that are helping these children by supporting, sponsoring and to encourage them.

As we plan to reach the world at large, we have to start from somewhere. Nobody knows what the future has as a reward for every child. Irrespective of their disability, there is an ability to live and do things right. God has created everyone differently with some level of ability. We must at all time show love to them to encourage them.

