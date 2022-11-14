By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

After two successful editions, ArtMiabo International Art Festival (AMIAF) announces its third edition, in Lagos. Chief Executive Officer and founder of AMIAF, Miabo Enyadike, disclosed during the 3rd edition preview that the success of the 2022 event, which featured artists from Africa and Europe has encouraged her team to go ahead with the next event. Held at Ebonylife Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, the 2022 edition themed “Remake the World” featured 24 artists from Africa and Europe, with gallery representation from France and South Africa.

Noting that the last two editions have been of tremendous experience, Enyadike said the dynamics of the culture environment in general cannot be left out of visual arts. The theme of AMIAF 2023, she explained, is appropriating Afrobeats, which is Nigeria’s big cultural export to the world.

“The theme is Art in Afrobeats, appropriating the Popular music genre from Nigeria that’s making wave not just across Africa, but outside the continent,” Enyadike stated. “The Afrobeats genre being streets generated has its colours of which exist abundantly in fine art and this much is exactly what the contents will be reflecting at AMIAF 2023.”

Holding on 27 April-May 1, 2023, including a workshop on the theme of the art festival, the yearly AMIAF features 24 artists from different parts of the world as well as others inspired by Afrobeats, Enyadike said. “We are hoping to exhibit Art that has Afrobeats feel; something that radiates street expressions and reflects the vibrance of the Afrobeats music genre.”

Managing the creative contents of AMIAF 2023 has been put on the shoulders of Yusuf Durodola, a performance and video artist. Announcing Durodola as the curator of AMIAF 2023, Enyadike said she was convinced that “he is the right choice,” to do creative justice to the presentation of the event. Apart from Durodola’s experience as an artist who has made input at different levels into quite a number of exhibitions, the curator also exhibited in the last edition of AMIAF.

“It’s a privilege for me to be the curator, particularly being an artist and knowing that the show is all about fine art,” Durodola enthused. While noting that the contents of AMIAF 2023 is fine art, he agreed that “yes music is the influencer.”

Durodola recalled how the history of art movements influenced quite a number of other cultures, and argued that “Afrobeats can be seen through fashion, art, among others,” noting that people relate to Afrobeats in visual rendition too. “For example, we have metal works being painted in vibrant colours, so representing Afrobeats.”

The curator explained that the real musical contents for AMIAF 2023 will be different and not interfering with art as seen in some art events in Lagos, recently. He however assured that “there is going to be a tour of the Fela Shrine in Ikeja” by artists and visitors to AMIAF.

In expanding the scope of AMIAF to consolidate on the patronage of the last two editions, quite an effort is ongoing from the festival’s marketing desk. Heading the marketing unit is Uche Agu, whose focus is to improve on the volume of patronage and quality of visitors to the event.

“My experience was something I never thought I would be part of when I got involved last year,” Uche said. “And with the success of the last event, many companies want to get in touch with artists, but don’t know how to reach them, and bringing the Afrobeats into it, a lot of people would like to be part of AMIAF 2023.”

Agu is also using the 3rd edition of AMIAF to market art to the emerging youths who are in digital financial sectors. Noting that as some youths are getting involve in art appreciation by investing through digital, “we are trying to link the art scene to the crypto currency.”

With 8, 000 visitors recorded at the event last year, the 2023 edition, comes with high expectations, Enyadike assured.

Miabo studied Fine and Applied Arts Bachelor’s degree at Rivers State College of Education and University of Ibadan, Nigeria. Her earlier career started in 2006 when she got a Ford Foundation award and grant for contemporary art, organised by Lagos-based Terra Kulture.

Miabo’s track in organising international events started with Artmiabo Ultimate Guide Course On How To Market Your Art Online, Johannesburg South Africa, 2019. She expanded her ArtMiabo brand with workshop for Kids, Artmiabo Creative Camp 2019, Port Harcourt Rivers State; and Online Art Course- Artmiabo Art and Crafts Zoom Classes, 2020.

And early this year, there came Artmiabo International Art festival (AMIAF), 2022, Lagos Nigeria. The event featured 24 International Artists with the theme ‘Remake the World,’ a focus on Recycling Objects into Art Exhibition.

In 2017, she was honoured with Exceptional Service to Fellow Artist Award by the prestigious College of Art and Design, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos Nigeria.

RELATED NEWS