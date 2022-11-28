he Federal Government has advised Nigerians travelling to Europe and the United States to take extra precaution to avoid being dispossessed of their belongings.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the advice on Monday in Abuja at the fifth edition of the ‘President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Administration Scorecard 2015-2023 Series’.

Recall the scorecard series was organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture and the fifth edition witnessed presentations by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar.

In an opening remark, Mohammed said the advice became imperative because of recent developments where Nigerian travellers to the US and some countries in Europe were having their belongings, especially money and international passports, stolen.

The minister said the incidences had reached an increasingly high rate and therefore the need for the advice.

“The most recent victims of this were travelers to the UK, most of whom were dispossessed of their belongings at high brow shops, particularly in the high street of Oxford.

“We have therefore decided to advise Nigerians travelling to Europe and the United States to take extra precaution to avoid being dispossessed of their belongings.

“This is not your typical travel advisory. Issuing such is the prerogative of our embassies/high commissions as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“It is merely a piece of advice to Nigerians who may be visiting the affected parts of the world,” he said.

Speaking on the scorecard series ,he said it was designed to showcase the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

NAN reports that the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development subsequently made his presentations, after which he took

questions from the media men at the event.

