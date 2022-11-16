The vision of AMMASCO is to be the best-selling lubricant company in Africa.

AMMASCO international limited is one of the few indigenous companies that have maintained their integrity and continue to dominate the market space in Nigeria and Africa in the lubricant production industry. It was Founded in 1997 and is by far the fastest-growing Independent Lubricant Blending Plant in Nigeria.

According to the Minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Nigeria consumes about 250 million litres of engine oil every year. This consumption grows by more than five percent each year due to the addition of new vehicles and machinery.

However, the in-country blending capacity has remained constant at 150 million litres, showing a shortage of about 100 million litres. This shortfall is met by the importation of finished lube oil products with the attendant loss of revenue and job opportunities.

Ammasco International Ltd. started as the very first indigenous blending plant in the whole of Northern Nigeria. Alhaji Ado Mustapha Mohammed founded this company when he noticed the state of the cars and trucks on Nigerian roads. He came up with the idea of a blending plant when he observed that most of the cars and trucks were smoking.

He discovered that the situation resulted from bad engine oil and spare parts. So, after much research, he started and built a company that produces the best quality oil for tropical and temperate countries like Nigeria. And now Ammasco produces over 120 million metres/ per annum across the country, serving approximately 47% of the Nigerian market.

According to the founder and CEO of Ammasco International Limited, the organisation’s vision is to be at the forefront of helping Nigeria produce 100% of its lubricants. With enough to export and help the economy of the nation. He aims to continue to provide job opportunities for hundreds of thousands of Nigerians.

Ammasco has grown to produce the highest number of quality lubricants in Nigeria and other products through different subsidiaries of the Ammasco group. In addition, Ammasco has grown into the production of plastic (Ama Plastics), cartons (Packmate Industries), and labels (Ama Label). These business aspects are equally commercialized to serve others in the industry. Other incorporated subsidiaries of the Ammasco Group are Ammasco Petrochemicals Ltd., a petroleum and gas tank farm in Calabar, Nigeria, and Ammasco LPG for cooking gas.

Alhaji Mustapha Ado is currently chairman of LUPAN, (Lubricant producers association of Nigeria). The organization started with the vision to develop and promote the lubricant industry as it affects the national economy. He became the chairman of LUPAN in June 2020 after his predecessor passed away. Where before then, he was the vice president of LUPAN. He has since managed the affairs of the organization towards growth and development.

Under his leadership, LUPAN announced a partnership with the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) to eliminate fake and substandard lubricants in the Nigerian market. He has been actively engaged in pushing for policies in favor of the oil industry and the reduction of taxes to make business easier for producers.

Last year, Ammasco International Limited, in furtherance of its leadership position in the lubricants market, empowered many members of NATA, Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association across the country with thousands of toolboxes worth several millions of Naira. The programme, which entered its second phase after the groundbreaking ceremony in Kano, has now been launched nationwide. Also, during the pandemic, the Management of Ammasco International Limited provided succour worth about N25 million to NATA members across the country.

Alhaji Ado Mustapha is a technology enthusiast; he believes in using technology as leverage to solve real-time issues. As a leading conglomerate, Ammasco set strategic measures to leave no room for counterfeit products to circulate the market in their name. To save the interest of end-users and resellers of their products, the company decided to build robust digital platforms (website and mobile app) to educate people on authentic products, genuine stores, and dealers at Ammasco.

The vision behind Amassco international limited has shifted from being an idea of one man to a vision for a better future for Nigeria driven by industralization, technology and innovation.

RELATED NEWS