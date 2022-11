Nigerian Entertainment Company, The Slink Management Company on Tuesday expanded its operations within the Nigerian creative industry with the launch of The Slink Music.

The new subsidiary is the latest in a series for the pan-African agency which began operation in the first quarter of 2019.

In a statement signed by its Founder, Paul Iwarri, The Slink Music, will focus on developing and Representing Talents and also provide Label Services to African Labels and Artist.

