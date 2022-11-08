By Ada Osadebe

American actor Chris Evans has been awarded the ‘sexiest guy alive’ by People Magazine.

According to People Magazine, it claimed that Chris Evans is ‘Sexiest Man Alive’.

Reacting, the 41-year actor said he’s bracing for playful harassment from his friends but knows his mom will love it.

“She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about” he said.

Since appearing in one of his first television programs, “Opposite Sex,” in 2000, Evans has gained recognition.

In 2019, he played Steve Rogers/Captain America, who was referred to as “America’s Ass” in the Marvel film “Avengers: Endgame.”

The “Gray Man” actor has dreams outside of performing, such as marriage and parenthood, despite his many Hollywood honors.

“That’s definitely something I desire,” stated Evans.

RELATED NEWS