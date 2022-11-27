By Ayo Onikoyi

With her exploits so far in broadcasting, Serah Uchenna Ofonnedu better known as Big Cera, ranks among the fastest rising OAPs. She’s also proved to be a master of the game with the microphone as a weapon in her hands.

“There have been days I have been in a very bad mood and I had to go on air, but once the feeder comes on and the microphone is in front of me, that’s the escape for me. In those few minutes that I am talking on air, I feel happy, I feel turned on” Big Cera explained.

Continuing, she added “One hundred percent, the microphone means more than a mere equipment to me. It’s like my favorite thing in the world. I had fantasized about it for a very long time. So it’s a very big deal for me. It’s more than just a tool to speak for me. It’s fulfilling for me, and the fact that I am passing joy to the other side. More than one million people listen to me everyday. So the thought of somebody somewhere listening makes me very happy.”

Big Cera is a radio and TV presenter with Max 102.3FM, the radio arm of TVC Communications. She is that sonorous voice you hear on the radio station’s midday show from 10am to 2pm. Aside from her show on radio, Big Cera also works with TVC Entertainment as a presenter on Reality Check which airs on Saturday at 8.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Mass Communication graduate of Lagos State University, LASU, looks forward to taking her craft to greater heights in the near future by running her own outfit. “My whole goal is to own my own stuff. It is to start my TV show, start up a production company and do a lot” Big Cera noted.

