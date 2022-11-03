By Oseasunmhen Ehi-Uujamhan (PhD)

Nature of manufacturing in Nigeria

The focus of industrialization policy in Nigeria since independence has been to increase employment and domestic production of goods; accelerate industrialization through manufacturing; generate and preserve the country’s foreign exchange; expand the country’s domestic market for locally manufactured products; and reduce dependence on import. The country has significant opportunities with over 200 million people and a potentially growing healthy middle class. The economy has the largest market in Africa and abundantly endowed with numerous natural resources. These resources are essential for manufacturing production and can be harnessed through inward-looking and resource-based industrialization.

Manufacturing in Nigeria is predominantly in the cadre of light manufacturing with few operating in the heavy segment of the sector. The nature of the sector is characterized by overly dependence on import for inputs, spares and machines. Nigerian manufacturing sector is one of the largest in Africa and the biggest in ECOWAS region. Over the years, successive Governments have made appreciable efforts at promoting a sustainable industrial development through policies, programmes, incentives etc.

2.0 Growth Trajectory of the Manufacturing sector

Nigeria has experienced an oscillatory movement in manufacturing output growth over the years. This is because the performance of the sector largely depends on crude oil price movement and forex availability. However, the constant variability in oil price and by extension foreign exchange directly impacts manufacturing performance as the sector relies heavily on imported inputs and machines. Nigeria’s manufacturing sector was performing with satisfactory growth levels from 1970 to 1980, but declined afterwards following series of pollical, policy and external shocks on economy.

In response, successive governments have introduced several measures, initiative to manage the available scarce foreign exchange by restricting access to forex and thereby restricting the flow of trade using the instruments of import licences, tariffs and some quantitative measures. The consequences of these actions or initiatives often have adverse trickle-down effects on the manufacturing sector as access to imported raw materials that are not available locally is restricted. This in addition to other supply-side operational challenges, would result in stock out situations, low-capacity utilization and reduction in the work force.

Source: CBN Statistical Bulletin

Manufacturing growth generally oscillated from the period 1982-1985 to 2015-2020 as presented in Figure 1. However, the sector recorded the highest growth from 1999-2007 (8.04%) and 2010-2015 (12.34%), which are periods that saw the implementation of robust industrial policies such as NEEDS, Backward Integration, NIRP and ERGP that were driven by significant incentives. The performance of the sector in those periods attests to the fact that with sustained pro-industry policies and plans, manufacturing in the country can attain the level of growth that would catalyze the collective industrialization aspiration.

*ERGP-Economic Recovery Growth Plan *BIP- Backward Integration Program *SAP- Structural Adjustment Programme

It was evident that existing strategies targeted at industrial development could neither solve the problem of economic underdevelopment nor the social ones created by mass poverty, unemployment and so on. As a result, the pressure to seek alternative development paradigms had been triggered, not just by technical and economic imperatives, but also by social considerations.3.0 Current Status of the Manufacturing SectorNigeria’s manufacturing sector is the largest in ECOWAS region with ten (10) Sectoral Groups and over 76 Sub-Sectoral Groups, manufacturing varieties of products. Manufacturing was singled out in the Nigerian Industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP) as the driver of industrialization and economic growth of Nigeria. Following the GDP Rebasing exercise of 2013, the growth of the economy averaged 18.05% for 2013 and 2014 and accounted for 10% of real GDP for the two years respectively. Following the forex crisis of 2015 coupled with the effect of COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges, the performance of the sector declined significantly as presented in figures below.

Economic ReviewThe contribution of manufacturing to Real GDP in Nigeria as illustrated in figure (3.3) far contrasts with what was obtained in some other climes across the world such as China (27.16% in 2019); 11.39% for US; 19.11% for Germany; Japan’s 20.74%; and 13.53% for South Africa.

Therefore, to drive industrialization and sustained economic growth in Nigeria, it is important that deliberate policies that are manufacturing-specific should be designed to support manufacturing activities and address the almost perennial challenges of the sector.

4.0 Manufacturing Challenges

The importance of manufacturing has always been recognized because of its economic stabilization, capacity to stimulate favourable trade balances, job and wealth creation potentials. The recent COVID-19 pandemic revealed that manufacturing has an even bigger role to play in stabilizing the economy. For instance, only two sub-sectors of manufacturing, Food, Beverage & Tobacco and Chemical & Pharmaceutical stood in for the country during the battle against the pandemic. Without a growing manufacturing sector, the country will always have huge dependence on imports and fluctuations in oil price crashes will continue to result in FX scarcity, economic shocks, and depression. So, growing our manufacturing is about achieving economic resilience.

In recent years, manufacturing contribution to GDP has been hovering around the 9% mark, which is quite below the double-digit benchmark for attaining the developed Industrialization status. The trend confirmed that previous efforts at fully industrializing Nigeria through manufacturing is not yielding the desired result due to the existence of binding constraints in the economy such as poor economic infrastructure and high-cost operating environment. The constraints are responsible for the seemingly lackluster performance and low competitiveness over the years. Some of these challenges include:

Acute shortage of forex: The manufacturing sector is currently overwhelmed by shortage of forex which makes importation of foreign productive inputs very difficult and expensive. In the official forex market, manufacturers are only given about 25% of their forex requirements, which is often allocated over three months in trickles with enormous negative impact on ability to fulfil obligations with suppliers, productivity, and competitiveness in the sector.

Limited Funds: Manufacturing in Nigeria is limited by inadequate and high-cost credit supply. The poor condition of credit supply is a disincentive to investment and production in the sector. Of the N92.23 trillion aggregate credit to the economy by the Commercial Banks from 2017-2021, only N92.77 billion or less 1% was channeled to the manufacturing sector. Moreso, with the prime lending 5-year average (2017-2021) at 15.3% and maximum lending rate at 29.2%, manufacturers are faced with high-price loans.

Policy Inconsistency/Implementation/Enforcement: The Nigerian industrial sector used to be a haven for Foreign Direct Investment, but all that has been lost due to inconsistency and impromptu changes in Government Policy, which often result in loss of investment in the sector. In the past, a good number of companies had closed down while some relocated to neighboring countries due to policy issues. In the recent past, there has been impromptu changes in the implementation of Export Processing Zone, Pioneer Status, Export Expansion Grant modalities, frequent tariff changes and the dichotomy between CKD and SKD in the Auto and Assembly manufacturing sector.

Limited core industries: Economics describes autonomous investment as large-scale investment that triggers the proliferation of smaller investments around it. Some examples of autonomous investment in the country are the comatose 4 national refineries, the national Iron and Steel complexes, the national Paper Mills, Eleme petrochemical, the National Fertilizer Companies, the National Sugar Refinery, and many more. Some of these autonomous investments provided raw materials to local manufacturing before going quiescent. Today the sector relies largely on importation of vital raw-materials notwithstanding the high cost and difficulty in sourcing forex and the impact on the competitiveness of the sector.

Multiple and High tax rates for the industries: The manufacturing sector is beset with over 30 statutory taxes/levies/charges including Company Income Tax, Stamp duties, Petroleum profit tax, capital gain tax, industrial training Fund tax, Education Tax, 7.5% VAT, etc. The style and manner of administration of the 30% CIT has been a constant pain point for industries. The VAT of 7.5% viz-a-viz the minimum wage of N30,000 (US$72) affects industrial production negative due to low aggregate household consumption. The most recent are the N10/Litre Excise Duty on non-alcoholic beverages and the proposed N50/Litre on bear, N40/Litre on Spirit and Wine; and N4.20/stick on cigarette. In addition, the increase in Royalty Rates on all solid minerals – limestone (233.3%), marble (33.3%), laterite (33.3%), Shale (20%), Gypsum (20%) and clay (100) – by the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in the period without commensurate support for industries would undoubtedly have adverse consequences on performance of industries and private sector investment.

Insecurity: The latest and the most grievous challenge confronting industries today is the heightened level of insecurity across the country and within industrial zones manifesting in form of kidnapping, banditry, herdsmen-farmers crisis to mention a few. Industrialists in troubled zones can no longer operate their factories; farmers can no longer go to farms and those who able farm, supply agro-allied raw materials to the industries at very high costs. Many industries are now suffering as a result of the effect of insecurity in our nation leading to closure of some manufacturing concerns and relocation of other to neighboring African Countries. In addition, the restiveness in Eastern part of the country associated with the Monday-sit-at-home has been a major constraint to the manufacturing activities in the concerned industrial zones.

