By Juliet Ebirim

Amid heavy downpour, fans and music enthusiasts thronged Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos last weekend for the Trace Live concert with Nigerian superstar rapper, Jude Abaga better known as M.I Abaga.



Preceded by a brief comedy session anchored by comedian, Pencil, the edition tagged ‘The Guy’ was coined from Abaga’s latest album and it spotlights his musical sojourn and staying power as one of Africa’s biggest lyricists.



Indeed, the award-winning music act has proven to be ‘The Guy’ with his powerful vocals and excellent stagecraft. Known as an energetic performer, M.I didn’t disappoint as he emerged on stage dressed in a dark long suit jacket. The audience went into a frenzy when he kicked off with the first song of the night, ‘Anoti’, off his 2008 debut studio album ‘Talk About It.’

With renowned music band ‘Alternate Sound’ on the bandstand, M.I went on to perform ‘Love Song’ featuring Wande Coal. He also did a freestyle of Mavin Gaye’s 1982 classic ‘Sexual Healing’, leaving the crowd slowly swaying in unison. From ‘Action Film’ and ‘Undisputed’ to ‘Number One’ and ‘Bullion Van’, the former Chocolate City boss treated the audience to an incredible night of great music, a testament to why he’s known as ‘Mr. Incredible (M.I)’.

A major highlight was when a choral set-up of about a dozen singers joined him to give a soulful rendition of ‘Overkilling It’, by Djinee featuring M.I.

“The first rule I want to tell you guys about is confidence. Confidence is really not about arrogance or power. it is about understanding yourself and your weaknesses.” the music executive stated in response to a question from a fan live on social media.



Artistes who have graced the Trace Live stage include 2baba, Psquare, Adekunle Gold, Flavour, Wande Coal, Phyno, Falz, Runtown, Reminisce among others.

