Since the inception of Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah in the upper chambers of the Nigerian National Assembly, Senator Oduah has maintained the lead as a top performer both in the eyes of God and men.

Her tremendous impact on human capital developments and communal developments has elevated both the periphery and the mainstream of the geographical zone of her representation.

In less than a decade, the wind of glory has flown all over Anambra North senatorial district through a pragmatic and purposeful representation of Senator Oduah.

It baffles me that the controversial city of Onitsha and its environs which supposedly be unimaginably difficult for a man to transform was mysteriously easy for a woman to do. Indeed, the enormous impact of Sen. Oduah in the Anambra North senatorial zone wasn’t a fanfare but were achieved through dedicated diligence and commitment to public service.

Her humane style of representation, humbled her to remain steadfast in lawmaking and constituency representation. Ordinarily, many Nigerian senators don’t commit themselves to better the lives of their constituents while prioritizing the siphoning of the public fund as the best approach for making wealth but Senator Oduah envisaged public service as an avenue to render proper services to humanity which will, in turn, benefit the common masses.

With the careful watch on the activities of Senator Oduah, it has been gathered that she has remained in the echelon of best performing senators both in their constituencies and on the floor of the legislative house.

The parliamentarian has indeed lived a life of emulation and deserves continuation in the senate due to her legislative acumen and continuous improvement in the dynamic political system of Nigeria.

Her purposeful representation of Ndi Anambra North, practically touches all works of life including the education, health, science, and technology sectors. Other infrastructural developments like road constructions, street lights, water borehole projects, residential housing projects, etc have been part of her integral progress in the zone. Boosting agricultural produce through her “Farmer’s financial grant” and her “Ego Mbido Afia” initiative to the poor widows and other less privileged among us has truly pulled thousands out of poverty in the zone and helped in boosting the economy of Anambra state.

Her consistency in communal outreach has continued to keep a bond between her and the constituents of Anambra North.

The 24-hour activities of Senator Oduah in the communities of Anambra North which directly impact on the common man in the street have made it a norm for Ndi Anambra North to always remember and pray for her.

Similarly, the prayers of the residents of Anambra North have been her strength which she pledges to sustain in other to keep afloat the progressive navigations remaining in Anambra North.

Keep doing it, Senator Stella Oduah, indeed the momentum will be sustained as the benefiting communities dustbins their PVCs while waiting for D-day.

Ezeani Chidubem Mayor @ Onitsha

