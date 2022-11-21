By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

The autobiography of Dr Omawumi Evelyn Atsiangbe-Urhobo, scheduled for presentation to the public tomorrow, Saturday November 19, 2022, has no dull moment. It is an adventurous tour into the thrilling and successful life of a true Amazon – the story of a little girl whose eventful life began from Okere-Warri, and boldly spanned across the globe into the United States’ Capitol Hill, where she had the rare privilege of addressing the American Congress in 2009.

Here is also a woman who so much respected herself and defended her dignity as a woman; a woman who refused to be messed up by men; a woman who had the guts to narrate in graphic details her private love life, sharing the inside stories of the many men she dated, loved, disliked, allowed to impregnate her, bore the babies without allowing any of them to marry her.

It is a book no reader can afford to put down once the reader picks it up. This is the life of a strong-willed woman who opted for single parenting, partly as a result of the violence she saw the husbands of her female relations dish out to the women when she was young.

In chapter 10, page 275 of the book, the author writes about her realization of the “great family pedigree” she had, and to which she “had to live up to.”

Right on the next page, 276, she stated what can be regarded as the dominant thesis of her book – that she had to live her life the way she did “as a sacrifice to take my family out of poverty”. Here, an inquisitive reader cannot but wonder whether “the great family pedigree” the author wrote about precluded financial stability.

If marriage was something some men and women see as a prison they can afford to evade, the urge to procreate is a bigger prison one can hardy run away from, except if one is biologically deficient in procreation, if the longing to have a child ever abates even in the biologically deficient. The author confirms this on page 313 when she writes: “For me, having children gave me completion”. For a strong-willed woman who did not similarly think that having a husband gives her completion, it is a big deal and a confirmation of the supremacy of humans’ biological urge to procreate.

One can easily conclude, after reading Dr. Omawumi’s autobiography, that she dated a lot of men, and “dating a lot of men” is not a complimentary reputation in our society. This seemingly infamous reputation is somewhat an irony for a girl and woman who so much respected herself and defended her dignity as a woman – a woman who refused to be used as a pawn in the game of chess by men just like she had seen done to other women quite early in her life.

Reading page 293, the reader wonders how it was possible that among all the men this tough tigress dated, it was a man she describes as “unserious” and “irresponsible” that she allowed to get her pregnant outside marriage, although she had already hinted it on page 292 that she had made up her mind that by the time she was 30, if she did not find a husband, she was going to have a child outside of marriage.

At some point, in dealing with the problems that arose between the wife and the married man Dr. Omawumi slept with and had a baby for, Omawumi sounded like one of those ladies whom people call ‘slay queens’ or ‘husband snatchers’:

“I told him to go and beg his wife for forgiveness, since I could imagine his fear of what his wife was going to do to him if she finally learnt about what happened (that Omawumi slept with the wife’s hubby and had a baby for him). I cannot but imagine how men think they can take advantage of women and then try to shirk their responsibilities when things like this happen. When you go to bed with another woman, especially as a married man, what do you expect? To eat your cake and have it, too?” (p.300).

Was Dr. Omawumi a slay queen? Was she a husband snatcher? Only she herself can provide the answers.

From page 305, the author narrates how Benny, her son and second child born outside wedlock, confessed one day that he lied in school about living with his father and mother and sibling, and how it affected him emotionally. Then from page 306-307 the single parent advises:

“I suppose that for young ladies choosing to be a single parent in today’s society, these factors must be given serious consideration for the sake of the children. The single parent must be fully aware of all the contending issues that the status will throw up, in trying to cope with bringing up children alone. This is not to say that male children in proper family homes do not exhibit unusual character traits and not suffer other levels of trauma or deprivations, but these were not what I as a single parent, was knowledgeable about or was prepared for. When the chips are down, dealing with these character traits the children show in their adolescence, is easier handled by two parents….”

Is this an admission of the wisdom in society’s prescription that a man, his wife and children should live together as family and bring up their kids in such atmosphere? Perhaps.

Dr. Omawumi appears to reinforce her realization of the shortcomings of single parenting when Benny her son came of age and impregnated his girlfriend outside marriage. She writes on page 311:

“One thing I was decisive about was that under no circumstance would my son have a child without getting married, even when I was convinced that he was probably not ready to take up that responsibility yet. I encouraged him to propose to his heartthrob so they could get married as quickly as possible before the child was born. Under no circumstances, also, was my grandchild, who turned out to be a boy, going to suffer the trauma that my son, his father, had to go through in his childhood with me alone.” (P.311).

Again, the reader is bound to ask: Is she regretting it here and admitting that her decision to be a single parent was a wrong one?

At 67, was Dr. Omawumi still hungry for a man so much that she tried to revive a school-days relationship which “did not go beyond holding hands” after 50 years? Most likely. Regardless of age, there is always a gaping hole in everyone’s heart, a hole nothing else but a lover is capable of filling. The author is human, and certainly no exception.

POLITICS

Later, Dr. Omawumi joined politics. She became a card-carrying member of APC, campaigning for Buhari, both in 2015 and in 2019. After Buhari won the 2015 election, Dr. Omawumi took” charge of the committee activities” at Buhari’s Homegrown School Feeding Program, HGSFP, (p.354). Was taking “charge of the committee activities” at HGSFP part of her reward for supporting Buhari, and was her work there in any way connected to the school feeding program of Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development? Again, only the author herself can answer these questions.

These are mere snippets out of this sizzling autobiography of an Amazon from Okere-Warri, in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria. This book is simply a must-read!

