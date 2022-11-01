BY SOLA EBISENI

LAST week, we delved into the implications of the 2023 Presidential Election on the Nigerian national question. It was our contention that, unless handled properly, the election outcome would not only sing the federation’s nunc dimittis, but would also either make it healthier or hasten its self-imposed cataclysm caused by political indiscretions or decisions of its political elite. Within the span of less than a week and happening under 72 hours, the horrendous Nigerian political climate gained ascendancy in temperature, making our hypothesis easily assume an infallible theory on where Nigeria is inevitably headed.

Any hope that the self-imposed PDP crisis would find a solution is now virtually dimmed, in spite of the efforts of newly recruited experts in public communications to sweet-tongue the stomach-ache. Buhari’s eight-year tenure may prove to be the hemlock in the presidential election. Nyesom Wike and his colleagues are only a metaphor for resistance against the bastardisation of the covenant of the periodical regional rotation of the office the president and leader of the federation.

During the week, Iyorcha Ayu has further fueled the inferno with allusions to his powers as national chairman to determine the political fate or fortunes of those he imagines are his traducers within the party. He minced no words in this reference to his Tiv kinsman and Governor of Benue State Samuel Ortom who is not only in league with his Rivers State colleague that Ayu should be man enough to honour his words of vacating the office of the national chairman should a northern presidential candidate emerge but has also declared a political fatwa on Abubakar Atiku, the presidential candidate of the PDP, on account of alleged insensitivity to the plight of the Benue people in the hands of terrorists masquerading as herdsmen.

The PDP crisis was aptly described as a quest for regional equity, a new phraseology just introduced by Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo State, who suddenly saw his name as leader of campaign (whatever that means) in the list of the State’s campaign council, probably crafted by the beneficiaries of his exploits as a maverick politician who are rather too quick to remember yesterday. Our main direction this week is still the national question. The little detour to the PDP is a necessary tool of analysis. The position of the Yoruba on the Nigerian national question has crystallised from the Awolowo school of thought, which has become the prism from which other nationalities view the Yoruba position at all times.

In sum, the Yoruba fundamentally accept the reality that Nigeria is a contraption of different and disparate nationalities which existed in varied political formations prior to the British. Obafemi Awolowo identified over 250 such linguistic groups, each of which is in a state of war with its neighbours in the protection of its national interests. Thus, as reiterated on this page last week, it is in this condition that Awolowo said “Nigeria is not a nation: It is a mere geographical expression.

There are not ‘Nigerians’ in the same sense as there are ‘English’ or ‘Welsh’ or ‘French’; the word Nigeria is merely a distinctive appellation to distinguish those who live within the boundaries of Nigeria from those who do not.” Though tribes and tongues may differ, the quest for brotherhood must be anchored on an all-agreed philosophy to build a nation where no man or group is oppressed. To underscore this declaration, each group must first and foremost have the requisite autonomy for the management of its local affairs, which speaks to the preference of federalism.

Thus, the Action Group epitomised the views of Awolowo and his colleagues on the governance of Nigeria anchored on the principles of federalism. In this connection, Action Group believed that there was a compelling need to rejig the three-region structure of the country, which made the North alone bigger than the other two in the South put together. In realisation of the above, the Action Group launched a sustained campaign for the creation of more states across the country, in the Ilorin, Bauchi, Bornu, Middle Belt, Calabar, Ogoja, Rivers and Benin Provinces.

Invariably, rather than split the Leviathan Northern Region, the Action Group was rather bruised by the creation of the Midwest in 1963 leaving the more diverse Northern and Eastern Regions intact. But that was not the root of the crisis in the Action Group, which largely sang the dirge of the First Republic. The major causes were ideological on two main fronts. The first was the declaration of democratic socialism, by which the state was to intervene by controlling the commanding heights of the state economy with less participation by the private sector.

Some of the emerging bourgeoisie in the party did not agree with this development, but there were quite a few. Thus, that was not the main centrifugal force within the party. While some have alluded to personality clashes between Chief Obafemi Awolowo as the leader and Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola his deputy, the main issue was the governance module of Nigeria. After the 1959 general elections and the lack of the requisite majority to form a government at the centre. Invariably, Nnamdi Azikwe of the NCNC entered into an alliance with the NPC to form a government in which the NPC had Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa as the Prime Minister, Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe of the NCNC as ceremonial Head of State and Chief Obafemi Awolowo of the AG as the Leader of Opposition in the National Parliament.

As the 1964 general election approached, the issue of the national question inevitably resonated in the Action Group. The ultra progressives led by Obafemi Awolowo Federalists sought alliances across the country, particularly amongst the minority ethnic nationalities which, pulled together, constituted a single majority, while the conservative progressives led by Sir Ladoke Akintola, then Premier of the West preferred alliance with the NPC which was led by and defined by the Fulani.

“It was reasoned by the Akintola group that the Yoruba and Fulani respectively, held the levers of power in their territories even at the advent of colonialism. Thus, a coalition of the two parties AG and NPC led and dominated by them would ensure an easier ride to power than the ideologically rigorous Awolowo approach of harnessing tribes, which was thought to have accepted their oppressed situation.

The NPC which controlled the centre had every reason not to take lightly the threat of Awolowo and his radical group. In the 1959 election, the Action Group through its alliance with the United Middle Belt Congress (UMBC) led by Joseph Tarka had so penetrated the North that both the NPC and the AG/UMBC had 25 seats each in the Middle Belt. The NPC was quick to embrace Akintola and his breakaway National Democratic Party, which the Yoruba referred to as ‘Demo’ a word later synonymous with treachery.

The contest for the political soul of the Yoruba nation has since been between the Awo School and the Demo Group. A lot of people are yet to appreciate that history is repeating itself today in Yorubaland. The present happenings have their roots in the conflict of the two principal schools of thought. The core group, which insisted on a coalition of diverse nationalities exemplified in the different political parties for a true federation, and the other group, which believed power was more easily achievable by a Yoruba/Fulani coalition in a possible rotational perpetuity. While the Awo Group continued to form a national alliance now called the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, the ‘Demo’ philosophy birthed the ACN/CPC alliance in 2015 which gave the Fulani partner the first shot.

RELATED NEWS