After suffering a humiliating loss to Portugal in a World Cup warm-up match, Ghanaians have taken a jibe at Nigeria, noting that the loss justifies why the country won’t be participating at the World Cup in Qatar.

Nigeria were downed 4-0 on Thursday night in Lisbon by a superior Portugal side.

A brace from Bruno Fernandes in the first half, and a goal each from Goancalo Ramos and Joao Mario ensured that the Super Eagles left the Estadio Jose Alvalade with the bitter taste of defeat.

Recall that Ghana are responsible for Nigeria’s absence at the World Cup after the Black Stars pipped them to the qualifying ticket on two legs in March.

Making a mockery of Nigeria on social media, some Ghanaians asserted that Nigeria’s performance against a ‘Ronaldo-less’ Portugal is a proof to why the country could not qualify for the World Cup.

Portugal 4-0 Nigeria!



And that’s why these cousins are not going to the World Cup.



They would have just gone to disgrace us all! — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) November 17, 2022

Portugal think they’re humiliating Nigeria to scare us..



Laughable. These are guys we ourselves can humiliate any day. Apuutoorr — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 17, 2022

Text Abeg O to 1738 to stop Portugal from scoring Nigeria — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 17, 2022

Even If we lose 3:0 against Portugal we know we did better than Nigeria 🙈😂 — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 17, 2022

So if Nigeria qualified for the World Cup this is the performance they’d have displayed. They can’t even score common Portugal. Ghana can’t too but we qualified tho. — Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) November 17, 2022

Portugal smash a very bad Nigerian team 4-0 in friendly



That will make them think they will whip us too



But they don’t know they have been deceived because that Super Eagles team is just bad 😂 — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) November 17, 2022

