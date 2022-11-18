By Efosa Taiwo
After suffering a humiliating loss to Portugal in a World Cup warm-up match, Ghanaians have taken a jibe at Nigeria, noting that the loss justifies why the country won’t be participating at the World Cup in Qatar.
Nigeria were downed 4-0 on Thursday night in Lisbon by a superior Portugal side.
A brace from Bruno Fernandes in the first half, and a goal each from Goancalo Ramos and Joao Mario ensured that the Super Eagles left the Estadio Jose Alvalade with the bitter taste of defeat.
Recall that Ghana are responsible for Nigeria’s absence at the World Cup after the Black Stars pipped them to the qualifying ticket on two legs in March.
Making a mockery of Nigeria on social media, some Ghanaians asserted that Nigeria’s performance against a ‘Ronaldo-less’ Portugal is a proof to why the country could not qualify for the World Cup.
Read tweets: