By Ogalah Ibrahim

Terrorists responsible for the kidnapping of 39 children among other workers at Mai Ruwa Community in Katsina State have reached out to their relatives to demand for N30 million ransom to set them free.

Vanguard learnt that as part of conditions to free the captives, the assailants are asking for a dialogue with the alleged wealthy farm owner who was fortunate to be absent when they stormed his farm and whisked away no fewer than 40 persons working on his farm on 30 October 2022.

Vanguard checks further reveals that the kidnapped victims comprises of indigenes from different localities within Faskari and Funtua LGA in the state.

One of the locals who pledged for anonymity said: “The farm owner was lucky not to be around when the assailants came calling. Only his farm supervisor and the children were on the farm and they have called some of the parents asking for N30m ransom. They are also insisting that they must speak with the farm owner. Maybe to also demand for ransom before they allow him to continue harvesting his farm produce,” the source said

Confirming the report, the spokesperson of Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isa said the command was on top of the matter as efforts are ongoing to rescue the victims.

“Yes, we are aware of the development and we are not leaving any stone unturn to ensure their rescue,” Gambo said.

